Kaduna Community in Crisis as Bandits Demand N1bn Ransom Following Easter Sunday Massacre

Armed bandits have abducted numerous residents from Ariko community in Kaduna State, demanding a staggering one billion Naira ransom, while local youths call for urgent government intervention to secure the release of the elderly, women, and children.

The serene atmosphere of the Ariko community in Kachia Local Government Area, Kaduna State , was shattered on Easter Sunday when armed bandits launched a brutal assault that has left the local population in a state of profound mourning and paralyzing terror. The attack, which targeted innocent residents during a period meant for spiritual reflection and celebration, resulted in the loss of lives and the abduction of a significant number of villagers.

The perpetrators have since issued an exorbitant demand, requesting a ransom of one billion Naira for the release of the captives, a sum that the local youth leadership has denounced as both impossible to meet and deeply inhumane given the dire economic circumstances of the victims. In a formal statement released on Monday, Linus Audu and Kefas Likita, representing the Concerned Ariko Youths, painted a harrowing picture of the abduction. The list of those held captive includes the most vulnerable members of the population: two elderly blind men, women whose spouses were callously murdered during the initial raid, multiple young children, and two women suffering from critical illnesses. The youth leaders emphasized that entire families have been uprooted and traumatized, leading to a mounting humanitarian crisis. They argued that expecting a small rural community, which is already reeling from the shock of losing loved ones, to raise such an astronomical figure demonstrates a total disregard for human life and exacerbates the collective agony of the affected families. This incident is not an isolated event but rather a continuation of the persistent insecurity that has plagued Southern Kaduna for years. Armed groups frequently target rural settlements, leaving residents to rely on meager communal contributions to ransom their kin, often at the cost of their remaining livelihoods. The youth coalition has issued an urgent plea to the Kachia Local Government authorities to coordinate immediately with security agencies to secure the victims' release. Furthermore, they have called upon both the Kaduna State Government and the Federal Government to overhaul security protocols in the region and demonstrate a more aggressive stance against banditry. The statement concluded with a firm demand for the unconditional rescue of all captives, noting that any further delay in government intervention will only serve to deepen the trauma of the survivors and further erode the dwindling trust the public holds in the state to protect its citizens. As of now, official security responses remain pending, leaving the residents of Ariko in a state of agonizing uncertainty





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Kaduna State Banditry Kidnapping Insecurity Humanitarian Crisis

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