KACRAN Urges Northern Leaders to Unite Against Insecurity

The Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN) calls on Northern leaders to collaborate and address the escalating insecurity in the North-West and North-Central regions, citing significant loss of life, economic damage, and concerning reports of inhumane detention conditions. The association emphasizes the region's capacity for self-resolution and urges leaders to take ownership of the crisis.

The Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria ( KACRAN ) has issued a strong call to action for leaders across Northern Nigeria , urging them to demonstrate unified leadership in addressing the escalating insecurity plaguing the North-West and North-Central regions.

In a statement released on Sunday and disseminated to media outlets, including DAILY POST in Damaturu, KACRAN’s National President, Khalil Mohammed Bello, detailed the devastating consequences of the prolonged crisis. The association highlighted the tragic loss of life – numbering in the thousands of innocent civilians – the immense economic damage resulting from the destruction of property valued at trillions of naira, and the widespread theft of livestock, a critical component of the livelihoods of many pastoral communities.

The situation, KACRAN argues, demands immediate and concerted effort from those in positions of influence within the Northern states. Bello specifically drew attention to a deeply concerning report from Amnesty International concerning events in Kwara State. The report alleges the arbitrary arrest and detention of numerous pastoralists, including vulnerable populations such as women and children, at an NYSC orientation camp within a local government area.

The conditions of detention, according to the reports cited by KACRAN, were appalling, leading to a horrific outcome: over 150 detainees reportedly perished due to preventable diseases and the generally inhumane living conditions. This incident, KACRAN asserts, underscores the urgent need for accountability and a fundamental shift in the approach to security challenges in the region.

The association believes that the North possesses the inherent resources – intellectual, political, and human – to effectively tackle the insecurity if its leaders can overcome divisions and work collaboratively. The region boasts a wealth of experience and expertise, including former Heads of State, seasoned politicians, both active and retired military officers, experienced civil servants, highly respected traditional rulers, prominent business leaders, and a diverse range of other key stakeholders.

KACRAN contends that harnessing this collective wisdom and influence is paramount to identifying the underlying causes of the unrest and implementing sustainable solutions. KACRAN’s message extends beyond simply identifying the problem; it emphasizes the responsibility of Northern leaders to take ownership of the situation and actively pursue solutions. Bello strongly argued against the tendency to solely blame President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a crisis that KACRAN views as fundamentally internal and capable of being resolved by the region itself.

He stated that ‘ownership, not abdication’ is the necessary approach. The association acknowledged and praised the steps already taken by President Tinubu to address insecurity in the North, specifically citing the appointments of Northerners to key security positions – National Security Adviser and Minister of Defence – and the significant allocation of over N5 trillion to the Defence Ministry.

However, KACRAN maintains that these federal initiatives should be complemented by robust and coordinated efforts from within the Northern states. The association expressed optimism that Northern leaders will prioritize the restoration of peace, unity, love, and mutual respect among the communities in the North-West, North-Central, and throughout Nigeria.

KACRAN believes that a unified and proactive approach, driven by Northern leadership, is essential to achieving lasting stability and fostering a more secure and prosperous future for the region and the nation as a whole. The call is a plea for internal resolution, leveraging the region’s strengths to overcome a deeply troubling and escalating crisis





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KACRAN Insecurity Northern Nigeria North-West North-Central Amnesty International Kwara State Leadership President Tinubu Cattle Rearers

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