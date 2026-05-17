Kabiru Sokoto Appeals Life Sentence for Madalla Church Bombing

Convicted Boko Haram member Kabiru Umar, known as Kabiru Sokoto, challenges his life imprisonment sentence for the St. Theresa Catholic Church attack, citing legal errors and procedural failures.

Kabiru Umar, widely known by the alias Kabiru Sokoto , has formally initiated a legal challenge against the life imprisonment sentence handed down to him over a decade ago.

This legal move comes in the wake of his conviction for the devastating bombing of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Madalla, located near the capital city of Abuja. The attack, which took place on Christmas Day in 2011, resulted in the deaths of approximately thirty-five worshippers and left numerous others with severe injuries. For twelve years, the suspected Boko Haram operative has remained incarcerated, but he is now seeking the intervention of the Court of Appeal to review the judgment.

His legal team, led by Don Akaegbu and Company, has asked for an extension of time to file the appeal, citing extraordinary circumstances that hindered his ability to act sooner. These reasons include the deaths of two previous legal representatives, severe financial difficulties faced by his family, and frequent custodial transfers that isolated him from his support system. The history of Kabiru Sokoto's legal battle is marked by high-stakes drama and political tension.

He was first apprehended on January 14, 2012, at the Borno State Governor's Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, in a joint operation that also involved a serving military officer. However, the case took a chaotic turn when he managed to escape from police custody while being taken to a house in Abaji for a search.

This security breach caused a significant scandal within the Nigerian Police Force, leading to the house arrest and suspension of Zakari Biu, who was the head of the Zone 7 Police Command at the time. The failure to secure the high-profile suspect prompted then-President Goodluck Jonathan to issue a strict twenty-four-hour ultimatum to the Inspector General of Police, Hafiz Ringim. When the suspect was not produced within the timeframe, the IGP was subsequently retired.

It was not until February 2012 that the State Security Services successfully re-arrested Sokoto following a violent gunfight with his associates in Taraba State. The core of the current appeal rests on several significant legal discrepancies that the defense argues led to a wrongful conviction. One of the primary contentions is that the trial court applied an incorrect statute.

The defense claims that Kabiru Sokoto was convicted of terrorism offenses under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act of 2004, whereas the legally appropriate legislation should have been the Terrorism (Prevention) Act of 2011. Furthermore, the legal team asserts that the prosecution failed to provide credible and direct evidence to prove the essential elements of the charges. They argue that the conviction relied heavily on a confessional statement that was not given voluntarily.

According to the appeal, the statement was drafted by the police in a rigid question-and-answer format rather than allowing the suspect to provide a free narration of events, which they claim undermines the validity of the confession. Additionally, the appellant alleges that the trial judge committed several procedural errors that violated fundamental rules of evidence. The defense points out that the court relied on witness statements that were never formally admitted as exhibits or tendered as evidence during the proceedings.

They also highlight the prosecution's failure to produce a mandatory video recording of the interrogation and the absence of a vital witness, which the defense believes should have created a presumption of innocence. The appeal further argues that the prosecution's case was based largely on hearsay, yet the trial court wrongly dismissed a no-case submission.

Finally, the defense accuses the judge of displaying bias and introducing emotive considerations into the trial by labeling the appellant a pathological liar. They argue that the court effectively reversed the constitutional burden of proof, forcing the defendant to explain the absence of evidence that the prosecution was required to provide





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kabiru Sokoto Boko Haram St. Theresa Catholic Church Nigerian Judiciary Terrorism Trial

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria Police Force arrests suspected informants, recovers livestock in Sokoto stateTwo suspected bandit informants were arrested by the Nigeria Police Force in Sokoto State, along with livestock, during separate operations across the state.

Read more »

Boko Haram kingpin Kabiru Sokoto appeals terrorism sentence, claims wrongful convictionKabiru Umar Sokoto, the convicted Boko Haram bomber, has appealed the judgment of the federal high court in Abuja that convicted him of terrorism in 2013.

Read more »

APC Primaries: Sokoto picks 10 by consensus, conducts poll in one constituencySpeaking to journalists in Sokoto, State APC chairman, Haruna Adiya, said only Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency would hold a competitive election between two aspirants

Read more »

APC Conducts Affirmation Exercise in Sokoto State, Involves Aspirants in Few ConstituenciesThe All Progressives Congress (APC) conducted affirmation exercises in Sokoto State on Saturday, involving aspirants in 10 of the state's 11 House of Representatives constituencies ahead of the 2027 general elections. The APC Chairman in the state, Haruna Adiya, announced that the Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency would hold a competitive primary election between two aspirants.

Read more »