Fuji music icon K1 De Ultimate has composed a special celebratory song in honour of Arsenal FC following their English Premier League triumph. The song commemorates the Gunners’ long-awaited return to league glory.

Fuji music icon K1 De Ultimate has composed a special celebratory song in honour of Arsenal FC following their English Premier League triumph. Arsenal ended their 22-year wait for the title on Tuesday after Manchester City FC played a 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

The last time the Gunners won the league was in 2004. The inability of their closest challengers to secure a win prevented the title race from going down to the final game of the season, leaving Arsenal with an unassailable four-point lead heading into Sunday’s match.

As a result, the legendary musician created the song to commemorate the Gunners’ long-awaited return to league glory.

‘Gunners for life, the wait is over, we are the champions. Gunners for life, the wait is over, we’re the champions. 2026 Premier League champions. Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, and Ethan Nwaneri, you’re my heroes. Gunners for life, the wait is over, we’re the champions.

K1 De Ultimate, Gunners for life. ’ Arsenal’s long-awaited success this season brought an end to a painful drought that stretched back to the iconic ‘Invincibles’ campaign under Arsène Wenger in 2003/04. It also secured Mikel Arteta’s first EPL title as a manager, capping the rebuild he has carefully overseen since his appointment in December 2019.

Before this season’s success, Arteta had finished the previous three campaigns in second place, with Liverpool FC and Manchester City lifting the titles in those respective seasons. Regardless of their result against Crystal Palace FC on Sunday, Arsenal will be crowned Premier League champions.

K1 is known for his ability to blend cultural storytelling with infectious melodies, as he also demonstrated during a live performance in 2022 when Lionel Messi guided Argentina national football team to the FIFA World Cup title





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