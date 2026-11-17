Retired Justice Oludotun Adefope-Okojie calls for stricter judicial intervention in political party violations while warning against overriding voter decisions in Nigerian elections.

Retired Justice of the Court of Appeal, Oludotun Adefope-Okojie, has issued a stern call for Nigerian courts to enforce accountability upon political parties that breach their own constitutions or the Electoral Act. Speaking in Lagos on Tuesday, she emphasized that the principle of party autonomy must not shield unlawful organizational decisions from judicial review. Her remarks were delivered during the annual lecture hosted by Gavel International, an organization dedicated to legal advocacy and justice sector reform.

Judicial Boundaries and Voter Sovereignty

Ms Adefope-Okojie delivered her address at the Gavel International annual lecture, titled Electoral Process in Nigeria: Managing the Boundaries of Judicial Intervention. She argued that the judiciary must intervene to sanitize the electoral system when parties violate established laws. However, she simultaneously cautioned fellow judges against overstepping their constitutional mandate. She warned against declaring election losers as winners, stating that courts should not usurp the fundamental power of voters to choose their leaders.

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Anthony George-Ikoli, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and chairman of the event, reinforced this delicate balance. He stated that the judiciary must protect electoral integrity without becoming an alternative electoral commission. He emphasized that the courts remain the ultimate guardians of electoral legality but must not abdicate their responsibility while assuming the roles of political actors. An election, he noted, is only credible if the process leading to the winner can withstand rigorous legal scrutiny.

Analysis of 2023 Election Petitions and Global Comparisons

The retired Justice highlighted that 1,209 petitions were filed following Nigeria's 2023 general elections, reflecting a severe deficit in public trust. These petitions covered 1,280 elective positions, equating to approximately 94.5 petitions for every 100 contested seats. To contextualize this volume, she compared Nigeria's experience with other democracies. Zambia recorded 83 parliamentary petitions after its 2021 elections for 156 seats, while Malawi saw 44 petitions for 193 seats in 2019.

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Kenya recorded 388 petitions involving 1,882 elective positions after its 2017 elections, a figure that dropped to 123 after the 2022 elections, representing about 6.5 petitions per 100 seats. Ghana recorded 16 petitions for 275 parliamentary seats after its 2020 elections. The United Kingdom recorded 302 petitions between 1900 and 2016, South Africa received 579 objections to its Electoral Commission after the 2024 elections, and the United States recorded 756 election-related cases in 2023 and 2024.

PLAC Report on Litigation Outcomes

A report by the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) titled From Ballot to the Courts: Analysis of Election Petition Litigation from Nigeria's 2023 General Elections examined the outcomes of these disputes. The organization analyzed 1,503 court records, including 895 Election Petition Tribunal judgments, 588 Court of Appeal judgments, and 20 Supreme Court judgments. At the tribunal stage, 99 petitions succeeded while 794 were dismissed.

The Court of Appeal allowed 115 appeals and dismissed 446. PLAC identified 43 cases where petitioners won at both the tribunal and appeal stages. Another 42 petitioners lost at the tribunal but succeeded on appeal, while 30 who initially won at the tribunal lost their cases on appeal. The organization stated that 4 percent of the petitions resulted in the victory of the original candidate, while the rest were resolved through dismissal or partial success. These figures underscore the complexity of post-election litigation in Nigeria.

Strategies for Strengthening Electoral Integrity

Ms Adefope-Okojie pointed to Kenya's reduction in election petitions as a model for improving dispute resolution within political parties and electoral commissions. She urged Nigeria to enhance internal mechanisms for handling disagreements to prevent them from reaching tribunals. She acknowledged that the comparative figures did not measure the quality of justice but rather the level of trust in the electoral process. She concluded that on the measure of trust, Nigeria's electoral process remains in a severe deficit, requiring urgent structural reforms to restore public confidence in democratic outcomes.