Manchester United Sack Michael Carrick After Poor Start, Pochettino Set to Take Over

Manchester United have sacked head coach Michael Carrick after a disappointing start to the 2026/27 season. Mauricio Pochettino is set to replace him, while Gary Neville warns of deeper issues.

Manchester United have confirmed the departure of Michael Carrick as head coach, following a poor start to the 2026/27 season. The club announced the decision in a statement on Thursday, saying it had reached the extremely difficult conclusion that a change was necessary.

Carrick's exit comes after United's 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday. Carrick returned to Old Trafford in January 2026 and guided United to a third-place finish last season, winning 12 of their remaining 17 matches. The club recorded the highest points tally in the league during that period under his leadership. He was nominated for Premier League Manager of the Season and signed a new contract until 2028 on May 22.

Also read Pochettino poised to replace Carrick as Manchester United coach amid talks

Mauricio Pochettino Linked With Manchester United Role

However, just three wins in 15 matches this term have cost him his job. United are now looking for an eighth permanent head coach since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013. Mauricio Pochettino is understood to be ready to take the role, having been considered for the job on three previous occasions.

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The final straw was the defensive collapse against Aston Villa, where United fell 2-0 down inside four minutes and then 4-2 down early in the second half before mounting a last-gasp comeback to draw. The rescue job followed a similar turnaround to beat Roma in the Champions League last Tuesday but was not enough to convince the hierarchy. Jonny Evans and Jonathan Woodgate, who were part of the coaching set-up under Carrick, are also expected to leave.

Carrick was initially appointed in January 2026 on a contract until the end of the season, following Ruben Amorim's sacking. He delivered a brilliant run of results to earn a third-place finish and a return to the Champions League. The decision to relieve Carrick of his duties was reportedly made following a meeting of the Old Trafford hierarchy, including Sir Jim Ratcliffe, CEO Omar Berrada, and director of football Jason Wilcox, in Monaco on Wednesday.

Fabrizio Romano Reports On Carrick Departure

According to reports, the club's co-owners had lost faith in Carrick, who felt disrespected by the way news of his departure was leaked. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had been providing updates on Carrick's precarious position. Writing on X on November 11, 2026, Romano stated: Michael Carrick, at Carrington today to lead Manchester United training again, same as yesterday. No formal communication from the club on his future yet but from today expected any moment.

The expectation remains for Carrick to be sacked, waiting for Sir Jim Ratcliffe green light. Romano also noted that the club were not advancing on any other solution to replace Carrick in the immediate aftermath of the Villa draw. With Carrick's exit confirmed, attention turns to his successor. According to Romano, Pochettino is a viable option due to a release clause in his contract with the US men's national team.

Romano explained: Mauricio Pochettino was already considered by INEOS, by Sir Jim Ratcliffe few years ago. In this contract, there is a release clause. So, there is an exit way for Mauricio Pochettino in case Man Utd decide to go for him. Other names previously linked with the role include Julian Nagelsmann and Eddie Howe, though Pochettino has now moved to the front of the queue.

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Gary Neville Warns Against Managerial Churn

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has warned that changing managers will not solve the club's persistent problems. Speaking to NBC on Thursday, Neville said the club risked repeating the same cycle of appointing managers, enjoying a brief improvement and then returning to poor performances. Michael Carrick did that last season, so you can paper over the cracks and get a new manager bounce, Neville said.

When the new manager comes in, everybody's happy for a couple of months and all of a sudden, six months later, it happens again. You can keep changing the manager and thinking that's going to be the answer. But this has been proven now over 12 years; that's not the answer.

Neville listed former United managers, including Ruben Amorim, Erik ten Hag, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, David Moyes and Ralf Rangnick, arguing that their failure to deliver sustained success pointed to deeper problems. He blamed weaknesses in the club's performance and recruitment departments, as well as a lack of effective leadership.

Neville Cites Leadership And Recruitment Failures

If you've got a poor performance department, poor recruitment department, you've not got leadership that is strong right through the spine of the football club, you will fail, he said. The former England defender added that United needed leadership aligned from the boardroom and ownership level to the playing staff. There are real issues within that football club. You've got people doing those jobs who have never done those jobs before in senior positions, Neville added.

United are expected to formally confirm the appointment of their new manager in due course as they look to salvage a season that is rapidly spiraling into a relegation battle.