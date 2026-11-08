Mariya Abdullahi Arrested for Poisoning Co-Wife's Children in Niger State

Mariya Abdullahi has been arrested in Niger State for poisoning the two children of her co-wife, killing the nine-year-old. She confessed to police that a friend encouraged her to commit the act due to her own infertility.

Police in Niger State have arrested Mariya Abdullahi following the alleged poisoning of two children belonging to her co-wife in the Takuti community of Lapai Local Government Area.

The incident resulted in the death of a nine-year-old child, while the four-year-old victim remains hospitalized, battling for their life. Authorities confirmed that the suspect administered a substance suspected to be poison disguised as a soft drink, which the children consumed from a cup. This harrowing event highlights the severe tensions and violence that can arise within complex family dynamics, particularly in polygamous households across the region.

Also read Niger Woman Poisoned Co-Wife's Children in Infanticide Plot

Police Respond to Poisoning Incident

The Police Public Relations Officer for Niger State, Wasiu Abiodun, provided a detailed account of the incident to the media. He confirmed that police operatives were dispatched to the scene immediately after receiving a report. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the two young victims had become unconscious shortly after drinking the substance. The police response was swift, with medical personnel rushing the children to a nearby clinic for emergency treatment.

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Tragically, one of the victims, identified as the nine-year-old, did not survive and was confirmed dead upon arrival at the clinic. The surviving child, aged four, was subsequently referred to a general hospital where medical staff are currently providing care. Reports indicate that the younger victim is responding to treatment, offering a slight glimmer of hope amidst the tragic circumstances that have shaken the local community.

According to preliminary investigations, the motive behind this heinous act appears to be rooted in personal jealousy and domestic strife. PUNCH Metro reported that Abdullahi was allegedly motivated by her inability to bear children for her husband. She is said to have harbored deep resentment towards her co-wife for having children, which she perceived as a direct threat to her standing in the household.

Suspect Confesses to Killing Children

The suspect allegedly confessed to the police at the Lapai Division of the Nigeria Police Force that she decided to kill the children to settle the score. Investigators revealed that she was not acting alone in her mindset, as she claimed to have been influenced and encouraged by a friend to commit the act. This testimony suggests a complex interplay of personal despair and external manipulation that led to the fatal decision.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and is currently undergoing further interrogation to establish the full extent of her involvement and the role of the alleged accomplice. Wasiu Abiodun stated that Abdullahi would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Minna for more intensive investigation. This transfer ensures that the case is handled by specialized officers who can delve deeper into the psychological and social factors driving such violence.

The specific timeline of the crime was outlined by police spokespersons, noting that a report was received on November 6, 2026, at about 6 am. At that time, authorities in Lapai were alerted to the administration of the poisonous substance by Mariya Abdullahi of Takuti. The rapid mobilization of police and medical teams underscored the urgency with which authorities treated the case. This incident has drawn attention to the broader issues of gender-based violence and family disputes in Niger State.

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The case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that can escalate within domestic settings when communication breaks down and jealousy takes hold. Community leaders and security agencies are urged to intervene in similar cases to prevent further loss of life and trauma for affected families. Abdullahi now faces serious legal charges that could result in significant imprisonment if found guilty.

Court Determining Level of Culpability

The judicial process will determine the level of culpability for both the suspect and the friend who allegedly encouraged the act. The court will also consider the mental state of the suspect and the impact of the alleged coercion on her decision-making process. As the investigation continues, the community of Takuti remains in shock. Neighbors and relatives of the victims have expressed their grief and anger over the senseless loss of a young life.

The surviving child's recovery remains a priority for the medical team, with hopes that they will return to health despite the severe trauma endured. The case is being closely monitored by human rights organizations and child protection agencies in Nigeria. These groups are calling for stricter enforcement of laws against child abuse and domestic violence. They emphasize the need for counseling and support systems for families in conflict to prevent such tragedies from recurring in the future.

The involvement of a friend in the alleged plot adds another layer of complexity to the case. Police are currently interrogating other potential associates to determine if there were other parties involved in the planning or execution of the poisoning. This thorough approach aims to ensure that justice is served for all victims involved in the incident. The incident has also sparked debates about the pressures faced by women in polygamous marriages.

Social commentators are urging for more education and awareness programs to help women navigate these complex relationships without resorting to violence. The hope is that such initiatives can reduce the incidence of domestic conflicts that endanger the lives of children and women alike.