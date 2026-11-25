Pete Edochie, the veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster, died in Enugu on 25 November 2026 at the age of 79 after a protracted battle with prostate cancer. His son Leo announced the death in a family statement on Instagram.

Veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster Pete Edochie died in Enugu on Wednesday, 25 November 2026. He was 79. His son, Leo Pete Edochie, announced his death in a family statement shared on Instagram in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the statement, the veteran actor died at 12:30am on November 25, 2026, in Enugu, after a protracted battle with prostate cancer. With profound sadness and hearts bowed in total submission to the will of Almighty God, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman, Chief Dr Pete Edochie, MON (Ononenyi), a retired broadcaster and veteran actor, who departed this life on Wednesday, 25th November 2026, at 12:30am after a protracted battle with prostate cancer in Enugu, Nigeria.

Also read Veteran Nollywood Actor Pete Edochie Dies at 79 in Enugu

Death Announced After Cancer Battle

He was aged 79 years. Chief Dr Pete Edochie hailed from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, in Anambra State. He is survived by his beloved wife, Barrister Mrs Josephine Edochie, his children, siblings and numerous other relations. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

As we mourn this painful loss, we pray that Almighty God grants his gentle soul eternal rest and gives the entire family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Born on 7 March 1947, Edochie went to primary school in Zaria and attended St John's College in Kaduna. After leaving school in 1964, he followed his father into the Nigerian Railway Corporation and worked in its accounts department. Radio and music caught his attention early.

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Edochie recalled that his father kept the radio tuned to the BBC. He also took such a liking to Elvis Presley that he copied the singer's hairstyle and dance moves, earning the nickname Presley. Edochie joined the Eastern Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation as a junior programmes assistant in February 1967. He said the date on his interview letter had already passed by the time he opened it.

Career Spans Radio and Civil War

He went to the station to ask for another chance and got the job. During the Nigerian Civil War, he and his future wife, Josephine, worked with the Voice of Biafra. He later trained at the BBC in 1980 and became the first director of ABS 3 FM Stereo in Enugu in 1987. He named the station Sunrise '96.

He auditioned at the University of Nigeria's Enugu campus. In his account, the production team offered him the role after hearing him read. The performance drew attention beyond Nigeria, and the BBC travelled to the country to interview him about it, linked to Things Fall Apart. As he took on more film roles, he became known for playing chiefs, fathers and other authority figures, often delivering Igbo proverbs in his deep voice.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Edochie recalled receiving ₦50,000 for his first movie role. At the time, he said, he had been earning ₦9,000 a month as a broadcasting director. Josephine encouraged him to pursue acting after his radio career ended. Edochie received the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger.

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Acting Career and Personal Life

In 2014, the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards presented him with its Industry Merit Award. Edochie married Josephine on 19 March 1969 at St Finbarr's Catholic Church in Umuahia. He was 22. They had five sons and a daughter.

Two of their sons, Linc and Yul, followed him into acting. Tributes have continued to pour in from across Nigeria's entertainment industry and beyond, with colleagues remembering him as a defining figure in film and broadcasting whose career spanned more than five decades.