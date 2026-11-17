President Bola Tinubu approved an inland dry port in Kebbi State during an APC rally in Birnin Kebbi and urged voters to renew his mandate in 2027 to complete ongoing projects.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of an inland dry port in Kebbi State and asked voters to renew his mandate in the 2027 general elections so he can complete ongoing development projects.

He announced the approval on Tuesday at the Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi during an APC presidential campaign rally. The approval followed requests from the state's people and Governor Nasir Idris. Tinubu said he returned to Kebbi to thank residents for supporting his emergence as President in 2023 and to seek their votes for a second term. He assured them of his commitment to peace, stability and development.

Also read Tinubu rally draws massive crowd in Kebbi as APC mobilises for 2027

He said his administration remained committed to improving education, healthcare, infrastructure and other essential services. He stressed that his second-term ambition was to consolidate the foundation already laid. He disclosed that the request for an inland dry port in Kebbi had been approved. He added that other demands presented by Governor Idris, including road projects and reconstruction of flood-damaged roads, were receiving attention.

Tinubu said I understand your request on the inland dry port. It is approved. All the requests of the governor are before me here. I have listed them carefully.

We are working together. The President specifically mentioned the need to address road infrastructure, including reconstruction of roads damaged by flooding. He assured residents their concerns would be considered. He appealed to political stakeholders and residents to maintain peace, friendship and solidarity.

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Tinubu Seeks Second Term Mandate

He urged the electorate to come out en masse during the elections. Tinubu said only Allah gives power to whom He pleases. He said he asked for power and God granted him the honour, privilege and opportunity for the first time. He said he was before them to seek support for a second time to complete what he started.

Governor Nasir Idris earlier appealed to President Tinubu to approve the full take-off of the Tsamiya Inland Dry Port in the state. He described it as a strategic economic project capable of transforming Kebbi into a major commercial hub. The Governor said the facility would strengthen economic activities, improve trade and create employment opportunities for residents. He commended Federal Government interventions in agriculture, security, education and healthcare.

Idris urged Tinubu to give special attention to the dry port and other critical infrastructure projects in the state. He pledged to deliver 100 per cent of the votes for the APC in Kebbi during the 2027 general elections. Mr President, what you are witnessing now tells you that Kebbi is for you, for APC, for all our candidates and me, the governor said. He said the people were prepared to reciprocate Tinubu's support for the state.

Vice President Kashim Shettima described Tinubu as a political leader who sacrificed his personal resources and comfort to ensure the emergence of former President Muhammadu Buhari as the APC presidential candidate in 2015. He recalled that when the party was formed in 2013, political leaders had agreed on a particular candidate for the presidency, but Tinubu stood firm during the primaries to ensure Buhari secured the party's ticket.

Shettima Highlights Northern Support

According to him, the North reciprocated the gesture in 2023 by giving Tinubu 60.2 per cent of its votes. He insisted the region should sustain its support for the President in the forthcoming election. Shettima said a vote for Tinubu was a vote for the preservation of the North. He argued the administration had demonstrated commitment to the region through appointments, security interventions and development projects.

He listed several northern appointees in strategic positions, including Minister of Defence General Christopher Musa, Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and service chiefs. The Vice President disclosed that Tinubu had approved an 80 per cent salary increase for members of the armed forces as part of efforts to motivate security personnel and strengthen the fight against insecurity.

On agriculture, Shettima said the President had assigned him to chair a committee responsible for procuring fertilisers worth N200 billion for distribution to farmers during the dry-season farming programme. He said the intervention would particularly benefit farmers in northern states, including Kebbi, Jigawa, Kano, Yobe, Kaduna, Niger, Sokoto and Zamfara.

Shettima also highlighted infrastructure projects in Kebbi, including the 258-kilometre section of the Sokoto-Badagry highway passing through the state, rehabilitation of the Jega-Koko-Yauri and Birnin Kebbi-Argungu federal roads, and expansion of electricity infrastructure. He disclosed that the Federal Government had increased the capacity of the Birnin Kebbi transmission substation and was constructing a 3.5-megawatt solar power project in Ambursa to support households and businesses.

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Infrastructure and Development Projects

On education and healthcare, he recalled that Tinubu had commissioned the College of Nursing and Midwifery in Ambursa, while the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi, had been upgraded to a teaching hospital. Shettima added that students of Kebbi State University in Aliero had benefited from N693 million in funding through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

He urged residents to vote for Tinubu on January 16 and return Governor Idris for a second term on February 6, expressing confidence that the APC would retain its dominance in the state. Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said the APC in Kebbi State is entering the 2027 general elections stronger and more cohesive than it was during the 2023 polls. Bagudu, a former governor of the state, addressed thousands of party faithful.

He said internal cohesion and inclusive governance had positioned the party for greater electoral success. We are a more united Kebbi State here today, and we are facing the 2027 election more united than we did in 2023 under the able leadership of our governor, Bagudu stated. He credited President Tinubu's approach to coalition-building and governance for fostering unity both in Kebbi State and across the country. He said the President invited them and encouraged them to work together.

He added that the journey ahead requires more hands rather than less. He said what they had done and what Tinubu helped deliver in Kebbi was a more united and prosperous Kebbi. Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council Senator Abdulaziz Yari said no Nigerian President has developed the North like President Bola Tinubu. He urged North-West voters to support the President's second-term bid.

APC Leaders Praise Tinubu Record

Yari said the opposition had continued to claim that Tinubu lacked support in the North, but the President's infrastructure projects across the region showed his commitment to its development. I challenge opposition candidates to tell the people of the North what they did for the region when they were in positions of power, Yari said. He described Tinubu as a leader who had demonstrated concern for the region.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, who accompanied the President, also urged Kebbi residents to support Tinubu and Idris. He described the President as a humble and hardworking leader. Abbas, who disclosed that he holds a traditional title in Kebbi, said his experience at the National Assembly had exposed him to successive administrations, but he had yet to see a President as responsive to the needs of the masses as Tinubu.

He maintained that the state needed Idris to continue his development agenda and urged voters to support the APC. The President's visit was part of his Renewed Hope campaign activities. An inland dry port is an inland terminal connected to a seaport by road or rail. Cargo handling, customs clearance, storage and other port-related services can be carried out there.

The proposed facility could provide businesses and traders in Kebbi and neighbouring areas with easier access to shipping and cargo services. It could reduce the cost and delays associated with transporting goods to coastal ports. Kebbi's location in Nigeria's North-West, with its proximity to international borders, makes improved trade and transport infrastructure particularly relevant to the state's commercial activities.

However, details regarding the proposed facility's location, implementation timeline, funding and commencement of construction were not immediately provided.