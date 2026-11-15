Peter Obi Condemns Attack on Kwankwaso's Convoy in Kano, Demands Arrest of Sponsors

Peter Obi has condemned the attack on the convoy of his running mate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in Bichi, Kano State, which left several injured and about seven vehicles vandalised. He called on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to investigate and arrest those responsible, including any sponsors.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has condemned the attack on the campaign convoy of his running mate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and the party's governorship candidate, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

The attack occurred on Sunday when the candidates were visiting the area to open the party's campaign office. Several members of Kwankwaso's entourage sustained injuries, and about seven vehicles were vandalised during the incident. Obi, in a statement posted on his X handle, described the attack as unacceptable and warned against the growing resort to violence and intimidation in Nigeria's political space.

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Obi Condemns Political Violence

He said political disagreements should never justify attacking individuals, destroying property, or denying citizens their constitutional right to participate in the democratic process. Democracy is not warfare. Political differences should never be a reason to resort to violence, intimidation or the destruction of property, Obi said. Obi stressed that Nigeria's democracy could thrive only where political actors respected opposing views, upheld the rule of law, and embraced dialogue rather than violence.

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He urged the police and other relevant security agencies to identify and prosecute not only those who carried out the attack but also anyone found to have sponsored it. The former Anambra State governor insisted that no one should be above the law, regardless of political position or influence.

I therefore call on the Nigeria Police Force and all relevant security agencies to immediately investigate this incident, identify those responsible, including anyone found to have sponsored the attack, and ensure that they are brought to justice, he said. Obi, who described Kwankwaso as his brother and running mate, expressed solidarity with him, the Kano State leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and everyone affected by the incident. He also wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Commitment to Peaceful Engagement

Reaffirming his commitment to peaceful political engagement, Obi said the quest for a new Nigeria must be pursued through persuasion, constructive ideas and the ballot rather than violence. He warned that political ambition should never come at the expense of human lives, stressing that Nigerians, regardless of political affiliation, share a common destiny. No political ambition is worth the life of any Nigerian, he declared. The spokesperson for Gwarzo's campaign, Comrade Ibrahim Garba Shu'aibu, confirmed the incident.

He alleged that the attackers injured some members of the campaign team and damaged several vehicles. Shu'aibu said the team had earlier conducted campaign visits to Tofa, Rimingado, Kabo, Gwarzo, Shanono and Bagwai local government areas without any disturbance. He explained that the situation changed as the convoy approached Bichi after the team received information that some individuals opposed to the rally had blocked the road leading to the area.

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Details of the Campaign Attack

According to him, the campaign team noticed signs of stone-throwing upon arrival before proceeding past the Bichi Local Government Secretariat, where a group of angry youths armed with weapons reportedly confronted them. He disclosed that about seven vehicles were smashed during the incident, adding that he personally witnessed the destruction. The attack has drawn widespread condemnation, with calls for security agencies to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

Obi's call for an immediate investigation underscores the growing concern over political violence in Nigeria and the need for peaceful conduct during the electoral process.