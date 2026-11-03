Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel dies at 30 after on-pitch collision as namesake player reports racist abuse

CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died Tuesday after a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono, while another Spanish footballer, Michael Owono, reported racist abuse after being mistaken for the goalkeeper.

CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on Tuesday morning as a result of injuries suffered in a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a Spanish second division match.

The club announced his death at 8:00 am local time, saying it was broken with pain and unable to believe the news was real. De Miguel, 30, was fouled in the middle of the pitch by Equatorial Guinea international goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had raced out of his goal. The collision occurred in added time during the match between Tenerife and Andorra in the Segunda Division. The incident happened towards the end of the match, which was tied at 2-2.

Also read Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel dies after collision with Andorra goalkeeper

De Miguel Collides With Goalkeeper And Dies

Owono was sent off and the match was subsequently abandoned. De Miguel received urgent medical attention on the field. Spanish media said De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated. Tenerife later said the player's condition had worsened neurologically before his death.

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In a viral video of the incident, the striker collided with Owono in the middle of the pitch. De Miguel had come on as a substitute for his fellow countryman Enri Gallego, 40, in the 57th minute. He had been at Tenerife for just over a season, having joined in the summer of 2025 from Castellon. In a statement, Tenerife said no words can ease the pain and nothing can lessen the great feeling of sadness.

The club said its thoughts were with his family, his close friends and Tenerife fans who were grieving over the terrible news. The Royal Spanish Football Federation expressed its deepest sorrow at his passing. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and other clubs in Spain also sent messages of condolence. A moment of silence will be held in memory of De Miguel at all UEFA matches this week.

Gerard Pique, the former Barcelona defender and Andorra's majority shareholder, wrote on social media that he was deeply sorry and wished De Miguel rest in peace. Andorra also sent its most sincere condolences to De Miguel's family, team-mates and Tenerife. Following the death, another Spanish footballer, Michael Owono, reported receiving racist abuse and threats after being mistaken for the goalkeeper involved in the incident.

Footballer Faces Racism Due To Mistaken Identity

Michael plays for Spanish club CF Can Vidalet and shares a surname with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono. Michael said he had received messages containing hate, insults and threats because of his surname. On his X handle on Tuesday, he expressed his deepest condolences for the death of De Miguel following the hard tackle he suffered in the match against FC Andorra.

He wrote that his condolences went to De Miguel's family, his loved ones and everyone close to the player. He said that in these difficult moments, all his support and affection were with them, adding: Rest in peace, Jesus. Michael also made clear that he is not Jesus Owono and that he has no connection with what happened.

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He said people were confusing him because of his surname, and as a result he had received a large number of messages of hate, racism, insults and threats, which hurt him deeply. He condemned those messages in their entirety, lamenting the large number of messages of hate, racism, insults and threats. He said society is becoming sicker and sicker, where racism, hatred and intolerance seem to be gaining ground.

Player Condemns Hate And Calls For Respect

He stressed that no one should be judged, insulted or threatened because of the colour of their skin or their origin. He said respect, empathy and humanity should be above everything, and that any form of discrimination has no place in football and other sporting activities. Michael expressed appreciation to everyone who had supported him during the incident.

He said football must unite, not divide, and that hatred, harassment and discrimination have no place anywhere, neither in sport nor in life. He thanked everyone who had shown him support, worried about him and defended him in very hard moments, saying it was appreciated from the heart. He ended by calling for a world with more respect, less hate and more humanity. His club, CF Can Vidalet, defended Michael and condemned the alleged abuse.

The club said it condemns any manifestation of racism, defamation, insult or threat and expressed all its support to its player, who is receiving unjustified attacks due to a case of mistaken identity. The club added that respect is non-negotiable and said it stands with him. The abuse came as football clubs poured in condolence messages over De Miguel's death. A moment of silence will be held at all UEFA matches this week in his memory.