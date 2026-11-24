The Court of Arbitration for Sport has set aside CAF's Appeals Board decision that awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory and stripped Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, and CAF says it will implement the ruling.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has overturned the Confederation of African Football's decision to strip Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, restoring the West African nation as champions.

CAF said on Tuesday that it respects the verdict and will take all necessary measures to implement it. In a statement published on its website, CAF confirmed that the CAS panel set aside the decision of its Appeals Board and upheld the earlier ruling of its Disciplinary Board. Senegal has therefore been declared by CAS as the winner of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.

Also read CAS overturns CAF's decision, returns 2025 AFCON title to Senegal

Senegal Appeal Against CAF Ruling

The ruling follows an appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation against CAF's Appeals Board decision of 17 March 2026, which declared the Teranga Lions to have forfeited the final for breaching Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory. The dispute stemmed from the controversial final played on 18 January at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, where Senegal initially defeated hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time to win their second continental title.

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The match descended into controversy in stoppage time after the referee awarded Morocco a penalty following a VAR review, shortly after Senegal had a goal disallowed. Angered by the decision, Senegal coach Pape Thiaw instructed his players to leave the pitch in protest. They returned after about 14 minutes, allowing the match to continue. Morocco's Brahim Diaz subsequently missed the penalty, while Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal in extra time to secure Senegal's victory.

Morocco later lodged a complaint with CAF, arguing that Senegal's withdrawal had disrupted the normal course of the match. CAF's Disciplinary Board initially allowed the result to stand while imposing sanctions on both teams over incidents during the final.

CAS Panel Delivers Verdict

However, its Appeals Board overturned that decision on 17 March and awarded Morocco the title. The appeal by Senegal was registered on 25 March and was directed against CAF and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation. The dispute was heard by a CAS panel in Lausanne, Switzerland, on 8 October, with the arbitrators subsequently deliberating before delivering their ruling on Tuesday.

CAS held that the AFCON regulations invoked by CAF were not applicable to the circumstances of the match because the referee had allowed play to resume after Senegal's players returned to the pitch. The panel ruled that the regulations are intended solely to determine the outcome of a match when a team's conduct leads the referee to call off the game permanently.

CAF said in its statement that the CAS Panel ruled as follows: The Decision of the CAF Appeal Board of 17 March 2026 is set aside. The Decision of the CAF Disciplinary Board of 11 February 2026 is confirmed. Senegal has therefore been declared by CAS as the Winner of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025. The football governing body added that it respects the CAS Award and will take all the necessary measures to implement it.

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Morocco Rejects CAS Decision

The decision represents a major reversal for CAF, whose handling of the final had attracted criticism and intensified scrutiny of its disciplinary and competition procedures. It also ends Morocco's brief recognition as champions, following the governing body's decision to award them the title after Senegal's walk-off protest.

The controversy surrounding the final had generated considerable debate across African football, particularly over the consequences of teams leaving the pitch in protest against refereeing decisions and the extent to which administrative rulings could overturn results determined on the field. The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has rejected the ruling.

In a statement published on its X handle on Tuesday, the Moroccan federation renewed its allegation that Senegalese Football Federation President Abdoulaye Fall had contacted German arbitrator Ulrich Haas, one of the three members of the CAS panel, 48 hours before the ruling. The Senegalese federation had denied the allegation, with its Secretary-General, Sow, describing it as an imaginary appeal and saying Fall did not know the judges and was not present at the hearing.

Morocco's rejection of the ruling came after CAS restored Senegal's original 1-0 victory, ending months of uncertainty over the winner of the 2025 continental tournament. Senegal's government had previously described CAF's decision as grossly unjust and called for an investigation into alleged corruption within the continental football governing body. Morocco, however, maintained that its challenge was centred on ensuring compliance with competition regulations rather than questioning Senegal's performance during the final.

With CAS now overturning CAF's decision and CAF pledging to implement the award, Senegal's victory has been restored, closing one of the most contentious legal disputes in recent Africa Cup of Nations history.