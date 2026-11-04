National Assembly Transmits State Police Bill to Tinubu After 30 State Assemblies Approve

The National Assembly has transmitted the State Police Bill to President Bola Tinubu after 30 of 36 state Houses of Assembly approved the constitutional amendment. The proposal now awaits presidential assent to allow states to establish their own police forces.

The National Assembly has transmitted the State Police Bill to President Bola Tinubu for assent after 30 of the country's 36 state Houses of Assembly approved the constitutional amendment.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu announced on Wednesday that the Clerk to the National Assembly had forwarded the bill to the President. Kalu expressed satisfaction with the endorsement by more than two-thirds of the state legislatures, noting that the approval had brought the proposed reform closer to implementation. Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele disclosed that thirty state Houses of Assembly have approved the amendment, six more than the 24 required by the Constitution.

Also read National Assembly Transmits State Police Bill to Tinubu as 35 States Approve

State Assemblies Approve Police Bill

The six legislatures are Kano, Oyo, Abia, Benue, Cross River and Niger. Bamidele told lawmakers that the National Assembly had completed its part of the process and transmitted the constitutional alteration to all 36 state legislatures. The Constitution requires approval by at least two-thirds of the State Houses of Assembly before such an alteration can go to the President for assent. With that bar cleared, the proposal now sits at its final stages.

Even so, the process is not yet closed. The Clerk to the National Assembly wrote to the state assemblies on October 15, giving them until November 15, 2026, to communicate their decisions. Bamidele said the goal is to let every legislature formally record its stance, whether in support or opposition, so that the outcome reflects the voice of all 36 states and not only the majority. Of the six outstanding assemblies, only Kano has signalled movement.

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Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau told senators the state had already dispatched its response, which was expected to reach the National Assembly shortly. The development marks a significant milestone in efforts to amend the Constitution to allow state governments to establish and manage their own police forces alongside the Nigeria Police Force.

Centralised Policing Structure Reformed

The proposed reform seeks to address concerns about the country's centralised policing structure, which critics say limits the ability of security agencies to respond effectively to local security challenges. Under the proposed arrangement, state governments will have greater responsibility for maintaining law and order within their jurisdictions, while the Federal Government will retain the Nigeria Police Force.

The amendment would give state governments the legal framework to establish and operate their own police services, ending the exclusive hold of a centralised force on policing. Supporters of state police argue that decentralising the system will improve intelligence gathering and strengthen community-based security operations.

They have maintained that a single police structure serving the entire country faces difficulties in adequately addressing the different security situations across states, particularly in areas experiencing banditry, kidnapping, communal violence, terrorism and other criminal activities. The proposed amendment is intended to provide a constitutional framework for states to take greater responsibility for internal security without necessarily abolishing the existing federal police structure.

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Concerns Over State Police Implementation

However, the establishment of state police has also generated concerns about its implementation, particularly regarding political interference, funding, accountability and the protection of citizens' fundamental rights. There have been concerns that some state governors could use local police formations against political opponents or individuals perceived to be critical of their administrations.

Questions have also been raised about how the proposed forces would be funded, supervised and coordinated with the Nigeria Police Force to prevent conflicts between federal and state security agencies. These issues are expected to remain important as the country moves towards implementing the proposed constitutional changes. The next stage involves the President's assent to the constitutional alteration bill, following its passage through the required legislative process.

The anticipated presidential assent is expected to further advance the legal process towards allowing states to establish their own police structures.