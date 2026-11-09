INEC removes 1,609,553 records from voters register, 54 officials face prosecution

INEC has concluded its 2025/2026 CVR clean-up, removing 1,608,660 invalid registrations and 873 deceased voters records, while identifying 54 officials across 10 states for disciplinary action and possible prosecution.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has removed a total of 1,609,553 records from the preliminary voters register ahead of the 2027 general elections. The commission said the clean-up uncovered 1,608,660 confirmed invalid registrations from the 2025/2026 Continuous Voter Registration exercise and 873 records of verified deceased persons.

INEC Chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan (SAN), disclosed this on Monday at a press conference in Abuja on the display and publication of the preliminary voters register. He said the exercise has been concluded, with final reconciliation, quality assurance and publication checks ongoing ahead of the release of the final register on December 15, 2026. The clean-up followed complaints, claims and objections from members of the public after the register was displayed between October 9 and 15, 2026.

Also read INEC Removes 1,609,553 Invalid Voter Records, Identifies 54 Personnel for Discipline

The commission said the irregularities drew attention after the online publication of the preliminary register, including suspected duplicate registrations, artificial or manipulated photographs, unusual names and registration patterns, and reports of deceased persons remaining on the register. Amupitan said some members of the public alleged that the irregularities were deliberate and aimed at compromising the 2027 election. The commission waited until the expiration of the 14-day statutory period for complaints before presenting its findings.

Amupitan said, The display and online publication of the 2026 preliminary register brought additional public attention, comments and criticisms to apparently artificial or manipulated photographs, duplicate registration attempts, unusual names and registration patterns and reports of deceased persons remaining on the register. Some even alleged that those irregularities were intentional, aimed at compromising the 2027 election.

Advertisement

Electoral Act Screening Flags Invalid Registrations

He said the complaints were considered under Section 19(2) of the Electoral Act, 2026, which requires INEC to accept and consider objections, claims and complaints within 14 days of the display of the preliminary register. Giving a breakdown, the chairman said the commission harvested 11,088,238 records from the three phases of the 2025/2026 CVR exercise. He said the records were screened through the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS), which initially flagged 1,545,052 registrations for examination.

Amupitan cautioned that a flagged record is not necessarily an invalid registration. He said, A flagged record is not necessarily an invalid registration: automated screening identifies matters requiring review, while authorised adjudication determines the outcome. He said that before the publication of the preliminary register, 1,277,052 registrations had been confirmed invalid and excluded from the 1,545,052 flagged records. Following the display of the preliminary register and public complaints, the commission subjected another 268,000 cases to adjudication.

Invalid Registrations Removed After Public Adjudication

Of that number, 217,722 registrations were confirmed invalid and removed, while 50,278 were cleared as valid and retained. Additional screening identified another 113,886 invalid registrations, which were also removed. The chairman said the cumulative number of invalid registrations removed after the public objections and subsequent screening stood at 331,608, in addition to the 873 deceased voters records. These removals were in addition to the 1,277,052 invalid registrations identified and excluded before the preliminary register was published.

Amupitan said, The commission confirms that the current register-cleaning exercise for the 2025/2026 Continuous Voters Registration has been concluded. All 1,608,660 confirmed invalid registrations have been removed.

In addition, 873 records belonging to verified deceased persons have also been removed as a separate category. The combined total of records removed under these two categories is 1,609,553. The development is one of the commissions most extensive voter register clean-up exercises in recent years and comes amid growing concerns over the credibility of the electoral register ahead of the 2027 elections.

Advertisement

Disciplinary Action Against Complicit Registration Personnel

On the irregularities, Amupitan said 54 persons across 10 states had been identified as complicit and would face disciplinary action, including possible prosecution. He said some registration personnel deliberately circumvented established procedures and abused provisions designed for exceptional registration circumstances, including those involving persons with disabilities. He said, Fifty-four persons cutting across ten States have been identified as complicit, and necessary disciplinary action will be taken against them, including possible prosecution.

He said the affected records had been identified and subjected to review and remediation, while the associated personnel were identified for further administrative investigation. Amupitan said the commission is strengthening its registration controls with enhanced biometric capture, authentication and verification safeguards to prevent recurrence. The technical assessment examined suspected multiple registrations, unusual registration patterns, substituted photographs and irregularities associated with registration transactions.

He said the commission discovered deliberate breaches of registration procedures by some personnel involved in the voter registration exercise. On complaints about omitted names, the chairman said INEC discovered that most of the affected voters had registered between 2011 and 2023 but subsequently registered again instead of transferring their voter registration to their new locations. He said ABIS invalidated the subsequent registrations, while the voters names remained in their previous registration locations.

The commission said the clean-up was concluded after the display and online publication of the preliminary register, and final checks are ongoing before the final register is released on December 15, 2026.