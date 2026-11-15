Sanwo-Olu rewards Flamingos with ₦300 million and iPhones after U-17 World Cup win

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has rewarded Nigeria's U-17 women's team, the Flamingos, with ₦300 million and iPhones following their historic FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup victory. Each player and coach received ₦10 million, adding to federal rewards.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has rewarded Nigeria's U-17 women's national team, the Flamingos, with ₦300 million and iPhone 18 Pro Max devices following their historic triumph at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.

The governor announced the rewards on Sunday at a special reception held at the Lagos State House in Marina. Each player and member of the coaching crew will receive ₦10 million. The package adds to the financial incentives the team has received since becoming the first African country to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. Days earlier, President Bola Tinubu announced a ₦100 million Federal Government Savings Bond for each squad member at a reception in Abuja.

Also read 'This is just the beginning’: Flamingos vow to keep improving after World Cup win

Head Coach Receives Cash Award

He also approved ₦100 million in cash for head coach Akeem Ishola Busari, while the technical crew received ₦50 million each. The Flamingos secured their first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title by defeating Japan 2-1 in the final in Rabat on 7 November. Nigeria took the lead through Awawu Bashiru in the 39th minute before Oluebube Umejiaku doubled the advantage shortly after the restart.

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Japan reduced the deficit through Fuki Ito in the 80th minute but could not find an equaliser as Nigeria held on to claim the trophy. Umejiaku was named Player of the Match. The victory in Morocco was particularly remarkable because Nigeria recovered from a 2-1 defeat to Poland in their opening match to win six consecutive games. They subsequently defeated Puerto Rico and defending champions Korea DPR in the group stage before overcoming Mexico and Venezuela in the knockout rounds.

The team then beat Brazil 3-1 in the semi-finals to reach its first final in the competition, where the victory over Japan secured the title. Nigeria's victory also marked the first time an African country had won the tournament since its introduction in 2008.

Calls For Sustainable Women Football Investment

While the various awards by the Federal Government and the Lagos State government have been applauded, the need to sustain investment in women's football and the development of emerging talents has also been advocated for by key industry figures. The Flamingos' triumph has drawn widespread praise, raising hopes for the development of women's football and inspiring young girls across the country.