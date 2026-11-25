Former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai told the Federal High Court in Abuja he never intercepted National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu's calls, describing his February television remark as rhetorical exaggeration. He made the denial on Wednesday while opening his defence in the five-count phone-tapping case.

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has told the Federal High Court in Abuja that he neither intercepted telephone conversations involving the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, nor instructed anyone to do so.

El-Rufai Denies Phone Tapping Equipment

He made the clarification on Wednesday while testifying in his ongoing phone-tapping case before Judge Joyce Abdulmalik. Led in evidence by his counsel, Paul Erokoro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, El-Rufai said he had never owned equipment used to intercept telephone calls. He also denied having the technical knowledge required to carry out such operations. The former governor further denied having access to the NSA's communication networks or devices, or to Ribadu's communication devices.

Also read El-Rufai Denies Phone Tapping at Abuja Trial, Calls Remark Political Rhetoric

El-Rufai told the court that his controversial remarks during an interview with Arise Television in February were political expressions rather than an admission that he had monitored Ribadu's telephone conversations. He said he used the word we to refer to opposition politicians. When I said tapped, it was an embellishment intended to make the government feel the pain we are feeling, he told the court. It was rhetorical and exaggerated.

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My objective was to engage in political retort and linguistic flourish. The case arose from an interview El-Rufai granted Arise Television's Prime Time programme on 13 February, a day after security operatives attempted to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. He had returned from Cairo, Egypt, when the operatives reportedly attempted to take him into custody. Although they seized his international passport, they did not arrest him.

El-Rufai Explains Arise Television Interview Remarks

During the television interview, El-Rufai accused Ribadu of ordering the attempted arrest. He said he knew about the directive because he and an unnamed person had listened to a telephone conversation in which the NSA instructed security operatives to arrest him. Asked how he obtained the information, he replied that the call was made because we listen to their calls. He also acknowledged that intercepting telephone conversations without authorisation was illegal.

Following the interview, the State Security Service filed three charges against El-Rufai. The charges were later amended and expanded to five counts. They accused him of unlawfully intercepting Ribadu's telephone communications and accessing classified information without authorisation. They also accused him of interfering with critical national information infrastructure and failing to report an individual allegedly involved in the interception.

Prosecution Charges Cite Cybercrimes Act

The prosecution further alleged that El-Rufai and others at large used technical equipment or systems to intercept the NSA's communications in a manner that compromised public safety and national security. The charges cited the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024, the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, and the Designation and Protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure Order, 2024. El-Rufai pleaded not guilty to all five counts. The prosecution then presented two witnesses before closing its case in June.

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One witness was lawyer and public commentator Deji Adeyanju, who said he was at Arise Television during the El-Rufai interview for his own session. He confirmed that the recording played in court reflected what he witnessed. During cross-examination, Adeyanju acknowledged that El-Rufai did not expressly say he had personally tapped the NSA's telephone. He maintained that he heard the former governor say, We listened to their calls.

After the prosecution closed its case, El-Rufai filed a no-case submission, arguing that the evidence presented was insufficient to require him to enter a defence. On 26 October, Judge Abdulmalik dismissed the application. She held that the SSS had presented sufficient evidence to require him to answer the charges. She consequently ordered him to enter his defence, which began on Wednesday with his testimony.