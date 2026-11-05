Court voids Atiku Abubakar ADC presidential candidacy and all 2027 nominations over illegal leadership

A Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the process that produced Atiku Abubakar as the African Democratic Congress presidential candidate for 2027 and voided the emergence of David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola as national officers.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the process that led to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar becoming the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress for the 2027 general elections.

Court Voids ADC Nominations for 2027 Elections

The court also voided the nominations of all ADC candidates for the 2027 elections. In a judgment delivered on Thursday, Justice Peter Lifu voided the emergence of former Senate President David Mark, ex-Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola and others as national officers of the ADC. The judge held that their emergence did not come from a democratic election conducted in line with Section 82(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Also read Court Voids ADC Leadership, Atiku 2027 Candidacy; Party Vows Appeal

Justice Lifu also set aside the nominations of all ADC candidates for the 2027 general elections. He ruled that they emerged from the illegal and unlawful leadership of the party. The judgment was delivered in a suit filed by an aggrieved Deputy National Chairman of the ADC, Nafiu Bala Gombe. The ADC, David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola and the Independent National Electoral Commission were listed as defendants in the case.

The judge upheld Gombe's contention that David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola emerged as leaders of the party through an unlawful and illegal process. Justice Lifu proceeded to set aside all actions taken by the Mark-led leadership in the name of the ADC, holding that they were unlawful. The court said there was insufficient evidence to support the defendants' claim that Gombe resigned his position before the David Mark-led executive of the party was constituted.

Advertisement

The judge also rejected the argument that the matter was an internal affair of the party over which the court lacked jurisdiction. Justice Lifu held that while courts are generally cautious not to interfere in purely internal political party matters, that principle does not permit a political party to act contrary to the Constitution or a statute.

Judge Rejects Internal Party Matter Jurisdiction Argument

He added that where a complaint raises a justiciable question concerning compliance with an express constitutional or statutory obligation, the court must determine that question by reference to the applicable law and the evidence before it. The judge said the plaintiff specifically challenged the emergence of the second and third defendants because they were appointed or ratified at the 99th NEC meeting held on July 29, 2025, without a democratic election.

The defendants relied substantially on the powers of the NEC under the ADC constitution, the notice allegedly given to INEC and the fact that the commission monitored the meeting and later recognised its outcome. Justice Lifu stated that there was no evidence before the court establishing that the emergence of the second and third defendants was preceded by, or resulted from, a democratic election conducted in accordance with Section 82(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

He said there was no satisfactory evidence that relevant members or duly elected delegates were allowed to participate in an election and vote for candidates of their choice. The judge held that in the absence of such evidence, the court cannot presume compliance with a mandatory statutory requirement merely because the NEC held a meeting and adopted resolutions concerning the leadership of the party.

He said the fact that INEC received notice of the meeting and monitored its proceedings does not fill that evidential gap. According to the judge, notice to the commission and democratic election are separate requirements, and proof of the former is not proof of the latter.

INEC Recognition Cannot Cure Lack of Democratic Election

He said he was unable to accept the contention that the general powers of the NEC under Article 19(14) of the ADC constitution were sufficient, without more, to validate the emergence of the second and third defendants. Justice Lifu held that the exercise of internal party powers must conform to the superior requirements of the Constitution and applicable legislation.

Advertisement

He said that where the law prescribes a democratic process for the election of members of a political party's executive or governing body, an appointment or ratification unsupported by evidence of that process cannot be treated as its legal equivalent. The court warned that to hold otherwise would permit an internal party arrangement to override an express statutory obligation and render the democratic safeguards enacted by the legislature ineffective.

A democratic process, the judge explained, refers to a procedure by which party officers are chosen through a genuine, participatory and constitutionally compliant election in which eligible party members or duly elected delegates are allowed to vote for candidates of their choice. Justice Lifu further held that the subsequent recognition of the second and third defendants by INEC cannot, in itself, cure the failure to establish compliance with the law.

He said INEC's constitutional and statutory function of monitoring political parties is regulatory in nature. The judge said the commission's attendance at a meeting and its report on the proceedings may be relevant evidence of what transpired, but its recognition cannot confer validity on an arrangement that has not been shown to satisfy the applicable legal requirements.

He held that the legality of the process must be determined by the court in accordance with the governing law and the evidence before it, and not solely by reference to the administrative recognition accorded to its outcome. Consequently, Justice Lifu found that the emergence of the second and third defendants as national officers of the ADC at the 99th NEC meeting of July 29, 2025 had not been shown to satisfy the mandatory requirement of democratic election under Section 82(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The judge ruled that the decisions and acts founded upon that process, insofar as they depend upon the validity of their emergence as officers, cannot be sustained merely on the strength of the NEC's general powers or INEC's subsequent recognition. The court's decision effectively voids the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar and all other ADC candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.