Police confirm 14 Islamiya students abducted on Niger farm, rescue underway

Suspected bandits abducted 14 Islamiya students and their teacher while harvesting maize on a farm in Tungan-Bako village, Rafi LGA, Niger State. Police confirm the figure is 14, not 50, and say a joint rescue operation is ongoing.

Suspected bandits have abducted 14 students of an Islamic school in Tungan-Bako village, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. The students were taken on Saturday while helping their teacher, known as a Mallam, harvest maize on his farm.

The teacher was also reportedly kidnapped during the incident. The spokesman of the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the abduction on Monday. He said the number of abducted students was 14 and not 50 as reported in some quarters. He also said a joint security mission was on a rescue operation and assured that the abducted students would be rescued.

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Bandits Abduct Students Harvesting Maize

Abiodun said, On 31/10/2026 at about 12.30pm, suspected bandits invaded Tungan-Bako village via Rafi LGA and abducted some persons working on the farm. The report further indicated that the abducted victims were about 14 students of an Islamiya helping their Mallam to harvest maize on the farm before the incident. A separate account said the armed men invaded the farm in Mekunjeri, Rafi Local Government Area, and abducted 14 women working there.

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Those women were associated with the Islamic school run by the teacher, identified as a Malam. PUNCH learnt that the gunmen whisked away the students and their teacher. Sources said the bandits had contacted the Malam and the families of the abducted women, demanding food supplies before releasing the victims. The demands have raised concerns over the safety of the women, who remain in the custody of their abductors.

When contacted earlier, Abiodun said he would verify the details and provide further information. He later confirmed the abduction of 14 students and said a rescue operation was ongoing.

Political Criticism Of Niger State Security Response

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Social Democratic Party governorship candidate, Jonathan Vatsa, criticised Governor Mohammed Bago over the security situation in the state. Vatsa accused the governor of focusing on the 2027 governorship election rather than addressing insecurity and protecting residents. He also alleged that security agencies in the state lacked operational vehicles and other necessary equipment to tackle the attacks. Vatsa said, The security agencies in the state lack operational vehicles and other necessary equipment to confront the situation.

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He added, The government is only there to issue statements either condemning every attack or condole with the people over the death of their loved ones by gunmen without any cogent step to address the situation. In a related development, gunmen abducted six persons conveying the corpse of a woman to Okpoga, headquarters of the Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to sources, the mourners left Kano for Okpoga to bury the deceased but were intercepted by the gunmen along the notorious Adoka Road. The abduction in Niger State has drawn attention to the continuing attacks on rural communities and schools in parts of the country. Residents have called for stronger security measures and the safe return of the victims.