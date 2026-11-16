Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp calls for Gianni Infantino's replacement at FIFA, citing organizational decline and financial missteps. UEFA increases pressure ahead of March election deadline.

Germany national team head coach Jurgen Klopp has issued a stark condemnation of current FIFA leadership, publicly calling for the removal of President Gianni Infantino. Klopp stated that the global governing body for football has significantly deteriorated during Infantino's tenure compared to the era of former president Sepp Blatter. This public intervention highlights growing internal and external dissatisfaction with how FIFA is managed and where its strategic priorities lie.

Criticism of FIFA Governance Decline

Klopp explicitly remarked that he did not believe circumstances could worsen after Sepp Blatter resigned in 2015, yet he acknowledged that someone has managed to achieve exactly that. Blatter stepped down from his position in 2015 following a major corruption scandal that engulfed the organization, leading to a period of intense reform and scrutiny. Gianni Infantino succeeded Blatter, officially assuming the role of president in February 2016 after a turbulent transition period.

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The current president, Gianni Infantino, has announced his intention to run for re-election in March of this year. However, Klopp suggested that there is broad consensus among football insiders that a change in leadership would be beneficial. He argued that surely the next person to take charge can perform the job better than the current administration, signaling a lack of confidence in Infantino's ability to lead the sport forward effectively.

Financial Proposals Spark Legal Action

The pressure on Infantino has intensified significantly since he abandoned the FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal. This initiative was designed to involve selling stakes in the World Cup and other FIFA competitions to private investors, a move intended to raise capital but which faced immediate backlash. Infantino subsequently apologized to the FIFA Council for the proposal, admitting it was problematic.

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Despite the apology, the FIFA Council responded firmly, stating that Infantino is not fit to lead the organization unless he releases all relevant documents regarding the failed proposal. The Council also insisted that he must answer key questions surrounding the financial mechanics and implications of the plan. This demand for transparency has created a significant political rift within the global football hierarchy, with calls for accountability growing louder.

UEFA Takes Aggressive Legal Stance

UEFA, the governing body for European football, has emerged as one of Infantino's most vocal and aggressive critics. The organization has repeatedly urged the FIFA president to step down, arguing that his leadership is detrimental to the sport's integrity. UEFA is reportedly preparing criminal legal proceedings against Infantino to address what they view as governance failures.

Furthermore, UEFA has lodged a formal claim in three United States courts. Their objective is to seek the release of all documents related to the FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal. This legal maneuver underscores the depth of the conflict between the European confederation and FIFA's central administration, highlighting a severe breakdown in institutional trust and cooperation.

Candidates and Future Leadership Prospects

The deadline for candidates to formally confirm their intention to challenge Infantino for the presidency is set for Wednesday. Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who currently serves as FIFA's head of global development, had been widely speculated as a potential challenger. However, sources told BBC Sport that Wenger has now ruled himself out of the race, removing a high-profile potential candidate from the contest.

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Former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega was the first person to declare his candidacy back in October. Additionally, Japan Football Association honorary president Kozo Tashima has officially announced his intention to stand for election. UEFA is reportedly still hoping to find an alternative candidate to unite opposition forces before the final deadline passes, aiming to present a strong challenge to the incumbent.

Call for Leadership Beyond Finance

Klopp emphasized that football requires leadership that is not driven solely by financial interests. He argued that there are people within the sport who truly care about the future of football and are motivated by passion rather than profit. If someone with that ethos were to step up and become president, Klopp believes it would result in a significant improvement for the global game.

These comments reflect a broader sentiment among many coaches, players, and administrators who feel that the commercialization of football has overshadowed its sporting values. The upcoming election will likely serve as a referendum on whether FIFA should continue its current trajectory or pivot toward a more community-focused and transparent governance model.