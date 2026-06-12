Judiciary Subverted June 12 Election, Must Reform to Safeguard 2027 Polls, Says Former Electoral Commissioner

Mike Igini, former Resident Electoral Commissioner, asserts that the judiciary's interventions before and after the 1993 presidential election paved the way for its annulment. He warns that without an independent and courageous judiciary committed to the rule of law, Nigeria's democracy and the integrity of the 2027 elections remain at risk, urging legal and institutional reforms.

A former Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini, has placed significant blame on the judiciary for its role in undermining the June 12, 1993 presidential election, arguing that Nigeria's democracy cannot succeed without a court system dedicated to upholding the rule of law .

Speaking at a National Democracy Discourse in Lagos, themed Re-enacting the Credibility of the June 12 Elections in Nigeria: 2027, Igini detailed how judicial interventions before and after the historic vote directly contributed to its annulment. The event, organized by the Movement for Credible Elections and the June 12 Pro-Democracy Movement, coincided with Democracy Day.

Igini pointed out that despite Decree No. 13 explicitly prohibiting courts from interfering with election conduct, the unregistered Association for Better Nigeria, led by Abimbola Davis and Arthur Nzeribe, secured a last-minute court order from Justice Bassey Ikpeme on June 10, 1993, to stop the election. However, Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, then chairman of the National Electoral Commission, obtained a conflicting order from Justice Moshood of the Lagos High Court, allowing the election to proceed.

MKO Abiola appeared to be on track for victory before the subsequent annulment. After the vote, Igini noted, courts were again used to block the release of results; Justice Dahiru Saleh, Chief Judge of Abuja, issued an order halting result announcement, a decision Nwosu appealed but which the judiciary ultimately failed to reverse.

Igini declared the judiciary's conduct a historic failure to defend democratic principles, stating that it has never sided with the sanctity of the ballot, even when Abiola later sought legal redress. Looking toward the 2027 elections, Igini stressed that an independent judiciary, resistant to political pressure, is indispensable for democratic advancement. He also criticized recent amendments to Nigeria's Electoral Act for weakening transparency, making electronic result transmission optional, and eroding safeguards against fraud while protecting errant election officials.

He warned that when law compliance becomes optional, the legal framework collapses. Igini urged Nigerians to reclaim the civic spirit of June 12, taking ownership of elections and defending their votes. He acknowledged that technologies like Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and the INEC Result Viewing Portal can improve integrity, but insisted that the ultimate success of any electoral process hinges on the integrity of institutions and individuals implementing the law.

Good laws without committed people will fail, but even imperfect laws enacted with integrity can advance a nation's electoral system. Other speakers at the discourse included Adewole Adebayo, SDP presidential candidate; former minister Solomon Dalung; SDP National Chairman Sadiq Gombe; Prof. Odion Akhaine; Yunusa Tanko of the Obidient Movement; and veteran activists Dr. Tunji Abayomi, Wale Okunniyi, Olusegun Maiyegun, and Emeka Ugwu-Ojo. They emphasized that the promise of June 12 will remain unfulfilled without an administration that prioritizes good governance





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