Trial Judge Slyvanus Oriji restricts defense questioning in former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika's corruption case, ruling that probing unrelated contracts serves no legal purpose.

A trial judge in Nigeria has significantly restricted the scope of cross-examination in the ongoing fraud trial of former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika. This decision directly impacts the defense strategy employed by senior lawyers for the accused, limiting their ability to challenge the thoroughness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission's investigative processes.

The ruling underscores the court's strict adherence to relevance during witness interrogation, effectively narrowing the focal point of the legal proceedings.

The restriction was issued by Trial Judge Slyvanus Oriji during a session involving M.J. Numa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria representing the fourth defendant. M.J. Numa had sought to question the twelfth prosecution witness, Christopher Odofin, on matters unrelated to his specific client's charges. The judge directed the legal counsel to limit all questions strictly to the allegations concerning M.J. Numa's client, Al-Buraq Global Investment Limited, following a formal objection by the EFCC's lead lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs, also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Judge Rules on Witness Questioning Limits

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Before the judge's intervention, M.J. Numa had extensively questioned Christopher Odofin regarding the investigation into a consultancy services contract for the start-up of the failed Nigeria Air national carrier. This contract was awarded to Tianero Nigeria Limited, a firm associated with Gabriel Tilmann. The prosecution described Tilmann as a personal friend of former Minister Hadi Sirika, a connection that the defense sought to explore to highlight potential irregularities in the investigation process.

Rotimi Jacobs opposed this line of questioning, arguing that the contract awarded to Tianero Nigeria Limited had no legal relevance to the defense case presented by Al-Buraq Global Investment Limited. The EFCC lawyer contended that allowing such inquiries amounted to providing the first defendant, Mr. Sirika, with an improper second opportunity to present his case, given that his own legal team had already conducted a comprehensive cross-examination of the witness.

Defense Arguments on Conspiracy and Justice

M.J. Numa urged the court to permit the broader questioning, asserting that it was necessary in the interest of justice. He emphasized that the case involves serious conspiracy allegations where the first defendant is treated as the predicate offender. The defense argued that allowing the questions would expose significant gaps and inconsistencies in the investigator's testimony, potentially undermining the credibility of the entire prosecution case against all defendants.

In his ruling, Judge Slyvanus Oriji sided with the prosecution's objection. The judge stressed that the earlier and more extensive cross-examination conducted by Kanu Agabi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria representing Mr. Sirika, was already sufficient to cover the necessary grounds. The court determined that further questioning on unrelated matters would not serve the immediate interests of justice for the specific defendant represented by M.J. Numa.

Corruption Charges Against Former Minister

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Hadi Sirika faces six distinct corruption charges alongside his daughter, Fatima Sirika, her husband, Jalal Hamma, and their company, Al-Buraq Global Investment Limited. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission alleges that Mr. Sirika used his position as Aviation Minister between 2015 and 2023 to confer an unfair advantage. This advantage was realized through a contract award worth N1.5 billion to Al-Buraq Global Investment Limited for the Katsina airport apron extension project.

Additionally, the anti-graft agency alleges that Ms. Sirika and her husband held indirect private interests in this specific contract. Prosecutors state that N1.3 billion was allegedly traced to Mr. Sirika as proceeds of criminal conduct, classified as gratification. The commission also alleges that Mr. Sirika awarded a separate N1.3 billion contract in 2023 to Gabriel Tilmann, a German professor, further compounding the financial and legal scrutiny surrounding the former minister's tenure.

Investigation Scope and Corporate Structures

During the cross-examination, the witness Christopher Odofin admitted to lacking knowledge about specific historical and procedural contexts. He stated he was unaware that the late President Muhammadu Buhari's administration had a budgetary provision for the national carrier in 2017. He also claimed ignorance regarding the role of Public-Private Partnership procedures, Outline Business Case requirements, and the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission in the Nigerian Air project.

Mr. Odofin insisted that his investigation was strictly limited to the contracts awarded to Al-Buraq Global Investment Limited and Tianero Nigeria Limited. He further maintained that Mr. Tilmann's engagement with the aviation ministry did not precede the Nigerian Air start-up project or his involvement with Mr. Sirika, effectively narrowing the scope of his professional inquiry to the specific financial transactions under review.

Questions Regarding Government Corporate Status

M.J. Numa also focused his questioning on the status of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited. He asked the witness whether, at the time of the contract awarded to Al-Buraq, the company was no longer a public corporation. Mr. Odofin insisted that the NNPCL is owned and controlled by the government, stating he did not know that revenue from the company was kept in a sovereign wealth fund or that the 36 states made contributions to its board.

While the prosecution objected to these questions regarding the corporate structure, M.J. Numa argued that the EFCC's charges against Ms. Sirika and her husband presented them as public officers who held an interest in the contract. The couple work at separate federal government-owned oil sector organizations, with Ms. Sirika at the NNPCL and Mr. Hamma at the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission. The defense sought to present documents to clarify their shareholder status, aiming to challenge their designation as public officials in the context of the alleged conspiracy. The legal battle continues as the court navigates these complex intersections of corporate governance and criminal liability.