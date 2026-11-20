Federal High Court Judge Obiora Egwuatu reinstated Omar Suleiman as the ADC candidate for Adamawa State, blocking Mohammed Ribadu from the ballot.

A Federal High Court has ordered the African Democratic Congress to restore Omar Suleiman as its governorship candidate for Adamawa State. Judge Obiora Egwuatu issued this directive on Friday, effectively nullifying the party's decision to replace the primary election winner. The court explicitly commanded the Independent National Electoral Commission to publish Suleiman's details as the official nominee.

Simultaneously, the court prohibited the ADC from recognizing Mohammed Ribadu as the party's candidate. Judge Egwuatu restrained Ribadu from presenting himself publicly as the ADC governorship aspirant for Adamawa State. This ruling resolves a significant legal dispute that emerged after the party attempted to substitute the primary victor.

Also read Lawyer Accuses FCT High Court Judge Of Bias In Forgery Trial

Legal Dispute Over Primary Election Results

The judicial intervention followed a suit filed by Omar Suleiman challenging the ADC's decision to remove him from the ballot. Suleiman insisted that he had legitimately won the party's primary election and that the leadership lacked any lawful basis to replace him. The dispute escalated when the party's National Working Committee decided to adopt Ribadu as the candidate instead.

Before addressing the core arguments, Judge Egwuatu dismissed preliminary objections filed by both the ADC and Ribadu. The defendants had argued that Suleiman's case was incompetent, statute-barred, and an abuse of court process. They further claimed the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter, seeking an immediate dismissal of the suit.

Advertisement

Rejection of Procedural Objections by Defense

Among the specific procedural arguments, the defense contended that Suleiman's written address exceeded the page limits set by the Federal High Court's Election Proceedings Practice Directions. They noted the document ran to 17 pages, surpassing the permitted 15 pages. Judge Egwuatu acknowledged this breach but refused to strike out the case, stating that strict adherence to page limits should not override the interests of justice.

The ADC also argued that the constitutional provisions cited by Suleiman were inapplicable to the party's internal affairs. Judge Egwuatu rejected this contention, finding no evidence at the preliminary stage to render the suit incompetent. Additionally, the defense claimed the case was statute-barred because Suleiman filed the suit on 6 August, outside the 14-day window prescribed for pre-election matters.

Exhaustion of Internal Party Remedies

Another key argument presented by the ADC was that Suleiman failed to exhaust the party's internal dispute-resolution mechanisms before approaching the judiciary. The defendants suggested he should have waited longer rather than filing immediately. Judge Egwuatu dismissed this reasoning, noting that enforcing internal processes would have caused the critical 14-day constitutional period to expire entirely.

The judge held that Suleiman was entitled to seek court protection for his rights rather than risk allowing the legal deadline to lapse. This interpretation prioritized the preservation of the candidate's statutory rights over administrative formalities. The ruling underscores the judiciary's willingness to intervene when internal party processes threaten electoral timelines.

Evidence Regarding Appeal Committee Validity

On the merits of the case, the court examined whether Mohammed Ribadu had properly challenged the primary through an ADC appeal committee. Suleiman argued that no such committee was properly constituted and that Ribadu never appeared before one. He pointed out there was no evidence of a committee reviewing or upholding his defeat. The ADC and Ribadu maintained that an appeal was filed and reviewed before the National Working Committee acted.

Advertisement

However, the judge reviewed documents from an earlier suit involving another aspirant to verify these claims. These processes, along with statements from party officials who supervised the primary, failed to show Ribadu petitioned an appeal committee. Furthermore, affidavits from the Adamawa State primary election committee chairman and secretary explicitly denied that any appeal committee was constituted.

Judicial Finding on Primary Petitions

Reliance was placed on the primary election committee's report, which stated that no petition had been received when the final results were submitted. This documentation strongly supported Suleiman's position that the internal review process was either non-existent or ignored his claims. The absence of a formal petition record effectively undermined the ADC's defense that Ribadu's candidacy was the result of a lawful internal review.

Judge Egwuatu's judgment thus establishes that Suleiman remains the lawful nominee of the African Democratic Congress for Adamawa State. The order requires the Immediate National Electoral Commission to update its records and publications accordingly. This decision sets a precedent for handling similar intra-party disputes where internal mechanisms are contested.

The ruling clears the path for Omar Suleiman to campaign for the governorship of Adamawa State in the upcoming elections. It prevents Mohammed Ribadu from utilizing party resources or branding as the ADC candidate. The decision reinforces the legal standing of primary election winners against arbitrary party interventions.