A Federal High Court in Abuja rejected Atiku Abubakar and the ADC's request to amend their suit seeking to stop President Bola Tinubu from contesting the 2027 presidential election. Justice Inyang Ekwo ruled the application unmeritorious, as it sought to introduce new facts after the 14-day constitutional deadline for pre-election matters had expired.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed an application by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and his party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), seeking to amend their suit aimed at stopping President Bola Tinubu from participating in the 2027 presidential election.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a ruling on Friday, held that the application was unmeritorious. He agreed with the defendants that allowing the amendment would introduce fresh evidence and alter the character and nature of the original case. The judge said the time allowed by law for such an amendment, being a pre-election suit, is within 14 days, in line with Section 285(9) of the 1999 Constitution.

Also read Federal High Court Dismisses Atiku's Application to Introduce Fresh Evidence in Suit Against Tinubu

Justice Dismisses Atiku Amendment Application

He noted that the event forming the basis of the suit occurred at the beginning of August, while the plaintiffs commenced the action on 14 August. Justice Ekwo ruled that he saw no merit in the application, and it was hereby dismissed. He ordered the parties to move to the substantive case. He also held that Atiku attempted to mislead the court in his claim that the amendment would not present fresh issues.

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After carefully perusing the application, the judge found that the plaintiffs sought to substitute old evidence for new evidence. If allowed, this would overreach Section 285(9) of the Constitution, which requires such evidence to have been provided within 14 days. Justice Ekwo held that a fundamental injustice would be done to the defendants if Atiku were permitted to bring fresh evidence through the back door against them.

He described pre-election matters as sui generis, meaning they are a special category of cases with their own procedural requirements. The judge said such cases require parties to present all relevant facts, documents, and materials when they commence their actions. He acknowledged that the suit was filed within the 14-day constitutional period, but the plaintiffs could not use an amendment to introduce fresh facts after that period expired.

Pre-Election Cases Require Strict Compliance

He stated that it is not the law that incomplete facts, documents, or materials can form a suit in a pre-election action. He also referred to the Federal High Court's Pre-Election Practice Directions 2026, explaining that the amendment provisions were not intended to allow parties to introduce material changes or reframe their cases after the constitutional period had expired.

Mr Ekwo questioned the plaintiffs' claim in their affidavit supporting the application that the amendments introduced no new facts or issues and sought no additional reliefs. He specifically identified paragraphs 8, 9, and 10 of the proposed amended affidavit as containing facts not in the original affidavit. He also identified proposed changes to paragraph 14, as well as material alterations to other parts of the affidavit.

He concluded that the plaintiffs had misinformed the court about the nature of the proposed amendments, and the application consequently lacked credible evidence. Atiku and the ADC had asked the court to declare Mr Tinubu unqualified to contest the election. They also sought to compel INEC to remove his name and that of the APC from the list of candidates and political parties for the 2027 presidential poll.

Plaintiffs Alleged Forged Certificate in Suit

The plaintiffs sued Mr Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). They alleged that the APC submitted a forged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate to INEC in support of the president's nomination. They alleged that the certificate bore the name Tinubu Bola Adekunle rather than Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Atiku and the ADC instituted the suit on 14 August, challenging Mr Tinubu's eligibility to contest the 2027 presidential election.

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In their application to amend the originating summons, the plaintiffs said they had noticed errors in their original court processes, including the description of INEC Form EC9A as Form CF001. They also sought to provide clearer copies of some exhibits, set out particulars of the alleged fraud, and include a written deposition by Atiku. They maintained that the proposed amendments would not introduce new issues or additional reliefs but were necessary to present their case properly.

However, Mr Tinubu, through his lawyer, Wole Olanipekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), opposed the application. Mr Olanipekun argued that the proposed amendments would introduce a new case rather than correct errors and that the substantive suit was statute-barred. The APC, represented by Akin Olujinmi, SAN, also urged the court to reject the application.

Defendants Argue Amendments Introduce Fresh Claims

Similarly, INEC's lawyer, Alex Izinyon, SAN, argued that the proposed amendments would introduce a fresh cause of action and attempt to cure defects after the constitutional deadline for filing pre-election cases had expired. The substantive suit has yet to proceed to a full hearing since it was filed. It first came up before Justice Ekwo on 1 September.

The plaintiffs' lawyer, Joseph Onu, told the court that they had been unable to serve Mr Tinubu with the originating summons and other court processes. When Mr Tinubu's lawyer, Omosanya Popoola, offered to receive the documents on his behalf, Mr Onu declined without a written undertaking confirming that he was authorised to accept them. The disagreement over service stalled the proceedings, prompting the judge to adjourn the case until 28 September.

The court later granted the plaintiffs permission to serve Mr Tinubu through the APC, the second defendant in the suit, within seven days. Meanwhile, Mr Tinubu and the APC filed a joint counter-affidavit around 9 September, urging the court to dismiss the suit as incompetent and arguing that the plaintiffs lacked the legal right to institute it. The suit is marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1888/2026. The defendants are President Tinubu, the APC, and INEC. The court has ordered parties to proceed to the substantive case.