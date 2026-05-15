Jubreel Abdul-Kareem's Re-election Calls Grow Amid Developmental and Empowerment Initiatives

Calls for the re-election of Jubreel Abdul-Kareem have been growing since 2023.II in the House of Assembly, following developmental and empowerment programmes executed in Agege and Orile-Agege. The initiatives have been praised for their focus on education, healthcare, youth empowerment, sports development, and welfare support.

Calls for re-election of Jubreel Abdul-Kareem have continued to grow following developmental and empowerment programmes executed in Agege and Orile-Agege since 2023. II in the House of Assembly, has been praised for initiatives focused on education, healthcare, youth empowerment , sports development , and welfare support .

Among the programmes earning public commendation is the annual "Jubilation Football Competition," which brings together football clubs and young talents from communities in the constituency. The competition, with sponsorship support and distribution of sporting equipment, has been described as a platform for promoting unity, fitness, and youth engagement. Youths in the constituency have also benefited from vocational training in solar-inverter installation and CCTV technology, while students continue to receive free JAMB forms annually.

Residents noted that the combination of food support programmes, healthcare interventions, and empowerment initiatives has strengthened the lawmaker's connection with the grassroots. Political stakeholders and community members said the consistency of the interventions demonstrates visionary leadership and a commitment to improving the welfare of constituents. They maintained that continuity in representation would enable ongoing projects and social intervention programmes to be expanded for the benefit of more residents.

Since assuming office in 2023, Ayodeji has sustained several people-oriented programmes aimed at improving the living conditions of residents in Agege and Orile-Agege. In education, he has facilitated distribution of over 5,100 free JAMB forms annually to students, helping many young people pursue higher education opportunities. To address hardship and food insecurity, AbdulKareem also introduced the "Jubilation Livelihood Support" initiative, a periodic food distribution programme for vulnerable residents, which is currently in its third edition this year.

The lawmaker's youth empowerment initiatives include free skill-acquisition programmes and vocational training in solar-inverter installation and CCTV technology, with beneficiaries also receiving starter packs and working tools to support self-employment and entrepreneurship. Widows and vulnerable residents have equally benefited from cash support schemes, with over 3,400 beneficiaries reportedly reached through various intervention programmes.

In the healthcare sector, AbdulKareem has organised medical outreach programmes and facilitated the enrollment of about 1,000 constituents into the Ilera Eko health insurance scheme under the Lagos State Health Management Agency. Reacting to the initiatives, an Agege resident, Alhaja Kudirat Balogun, described the lawmaker as "a responsive and compassionate representative who understands the needs of the people.

" "He has touched many homes through food support and empowerment programmes. Many students who could not afford JAMB forms have benefited from his intervention," she said. Similarly, Mr. Chukwuemeka Okafor, a trader in Orile-Agege, commended the lawmaker for his inclusiveness and grassroots connection.

"Jubreel has shown that leadership is about service. The healthcare support and empowerment programmes have helped many families survive difficult times," Okafor stated. Also speaking, Alhaji Musa Abdullahi praised the annual football competition and youth training schemes, saying they had helped to keep many youths positively engaged.

"The sports competition and vocational training programmes are reducing idleness among young people. Many youths are now learning profitable skills," he said. Another resident, Mrs. Yetunde Akinola, noted that widows and vulnerable persons in the constituency had continued to benefit from the lawmaker's interventions.

"He has been consistent with his support for widows and struggling families. People can see the impact of his representation across the constituency," she added. Community leaders and residents said the interventions have had direct positive impacts on households within the constituency, describing the lawmaker as a grassroots-oriented representative committed to human-capital development and social welfare.

They added that his performance in office has continued to justify growing calls for his re-election to consolidate ongoing developmental programmes across Agege Constituency II





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Jubreel Abdul-Kareem Re-Election Developmental And Empowerment Programmes Agege And Orile-Agege Education Healthcare Youth Empowerment Sports Development Welfare Support Jubilation Football Competition Vocational Training Solar-Inverter Installation CCTV Technology Jubilation Livelihood Support Free JAMB Forms Medical Outreach Programmes Ilera Eko Health Insurance Scheme Alhaja Kudirat Balogun Mr. Chukwuemeka Okafor Alhaji Musa Abdullahi Mrs. Yetunde Akinola Community Leaders And Residents

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