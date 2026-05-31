Journalist Credits Dogs for Saving Him from Suspected Bandits in Kaduna State

A 40-year-old Radio Nigeria journalist was attacked by suspected bandits near his residence in Kaduna State, but credits his two dogs for rescuing him from the assailants. He recounts how he was able to defend himself initially but was eventually overpowered by the attackers.

A 40-year-old Radio Nigeria journalist, James Ogbu, was attacked by suspected bandits near his residence in Kaduna State . He credits his two dogs for rescuing him from the assailants who inflicted severe injuries, including knife wounds and a broken nose.

The journalist recounts how he was able to defend himself initially but was eventually overpowered by the attackers. He was left bleeding heavily and was rushed to the hospital by his neighbors who had finally come out to assist him after the attackers had fled. The journalist believes that his dogs played a crucial role in saving his life, as they chased the attackers away and prevented them from carrying out what he suspects was an assassination attempt.

He also attributes his survival to his son, who had just finished an examination and was not at home at the time of the attack. The journalist's injuries were severe, and he lost a lot of blood, but he is currently recovering at a private clinic. He expresses gratitude to God for sparing his life and credits his dogs for being the real heroes in the situation





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Journalist Attack Dogs Bandits Kaduna State

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