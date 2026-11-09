Joseph Tegbe Addresses Power Crisis and Apologizes for Outages

Power Minister Joseph Tegbe apologizes for recent outages in Lagos, citing Egbin Plant maintenance and line vandalism. He details restoration plans and debt settlement strategies.

Minister of Power Joseph Tegbe has issued a formal apology to Nigeria n citizens regarding recent electricity disruptions, specifically acknowledging the severe outages experienced in Lagos and other affected states. Speaking on TVC's The Morning Brief, the Minister affirmed that President Bola Tinubu shares the national concern over unreliable power supply and is directing all efforts toward stabilizing the grid.

Causes of Recent Grid Disruptions Explained

Mr Tegbe clarified that the recent service interruptions were not the result of a total national grid collapse, but rather a significant reduction in power supply driven by specific operational failures. The primary causes were identified as planned maintenance at the Egbin Power Plant and the vandalism of a critical transmission line serving the Lagos electricity complex.

Also read NNPC Did Not Contradict Tegbe On Egbin, Gas Supply, Says Minister's Aide

The vandalized infrastructure was a 330-kilovolt transmission line responsible for delivering between 300 and 400 megawatts of power to the Lagos complex. Simultaneously, the maintenance issues at Egbin resulted in a loss of nearly 800 megawatts. These combined losses forced authorities to implement load shedding across Lagos, Ogun, and parts of Kwara State to prevent further grid instability.

Restoration Progress and Timeline Commitments

Addressing public concerns about the duration of the outage, Mr Tegbe reiterated his previous assurance that the disruption would be resolved within 48 to 72 hours. He reported that the government has made significant progress toward meeting this commitment, with the Lagos electricity complex receiving approximately 1,000 megawatts of power as of the previous night and Monday morning.

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Technical operations have also stabilized, with the Egbin ST1 turbine successfully returning to operation. Mr Tegbe confirmed that the ST3 turbine is scheduled to resume operation later on Monday, which will add an additional 150 megawatts to the supply available to the Lagos complex, further easing the strain on the regional grid.

Infrastructure Challenges and Vandalism Issues

Despite the immediate recovery, Mr Tegbe highlighted systemic vulnerabilities within the transmission network, questioning the lack of adequate alternative transmission routes when existing lines fail. He disclosed that only three transmission lines supplying Lagos are currently operational, while a fourth critical line has been out of service for more than 18 months.

The non-operational line, which runs from Oshogbo to Ikeja West through Oshodi, is expected to deliver an additional 400 megawatts to Lagos once fully functional. However, repairs have been stalled due to the vandalism of about six transmission towers along the route. The minister noted that the swampy terrain in the affected area complicates access, but he expressed confidence that full restoration will be achieved by the end of November.

Financial Constraints and Gas Supply Strategies

Mr Tegbe also addressed the broader challenges facing the electricity sector, particularly the gas supply chain constraints that hinder generation. He emphasized that Nigeria possesses sufficient gas resources as a comparative advantage, but generation companies face severe financial difficulties due to outstanding debts. The federal government has reduced the total debt to generation companies to N3.3 trillion, with President Bola Tinubu actively supporting efforts to settle these liabilities.

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To further stabilize the sector, the minister announced that the remaining N2 trillion in debts will be paid next year. This financial relief is designed to ease the economic pressure on generation companies, enabling them to purchase the necessary gas for power production. Additionally, the government has established a task force involving TCN, NISO, ONSA, Homeland Security, and the DSS to combat infrastructure vandalism and ensure long-term sector stability.