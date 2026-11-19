The National Orthopaedic Hospital, Jos, has denied negligence in the death of nursing student Raphael Bilat, giving a detailed clinical timeline while a colleague alleges emergency supplies including oxygen were unavailable.

The National Orthopaedic Hospital, Jos, has denied allegations of medical negligence following the death of a nursing student, Raphael Bilat, who collapsed during a football match.

The hospital issued a statement through its Public Relations and Protocol Unit to set the record straight on the clinical timeline of events. The hospital said Mr Bilat was brought to its Accident and Emergency Unit at about 6:05 p.m. on Monday, 16 November, after collapsing on a football pitch. He was accompanied by a large group of student nurses.

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Hospital details initial assessment and resuscitation

At immediate assessment, the hospital said the patient was clinically unresponsive, pale, cold to the touch, with fixed and dilated pupils, and a Glasgow Coma Scale score of 3/15, indicating no signs of life upon arrival. The doctor on call was immediately notified while nurses commenced resuscitation protocols. Although accompanying students attempted intravenous cannulation themselves, the hospital said its nursing team maintained clinical protocol and established the IV line.

A Random Blood Sugar test returned a reading of 8.4 millimoles per litre. The attending doctor confirmed clinical unresponsiveness secondary to cardiac arrest. While CPR continued, normal saline infusion and 200 milligrams of intravenous hydrocortisone were administered. Cardiac monitoring showed a body temperature of 31 degrees Celsius, with unrecordable pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation.

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Intravenous adrenaline was administered and supplemental oxygen delivered, but the patient remained unresponsive. The hospital alleged that despite repeated appeals, an agitated crowd of student nurses obstructed specialists from taking full control of the patient's management. The hospital said some students insisted on performing endotracheal intubation themselves and administering unapproved doses of intravenous adrenaline, up to six ampoules, and atropine, against the explicit medical advice of the attending physician.

Students obstructed medical specialists during treatment

The situation overwhelmed internal security and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps operatives deployed to the facility. Following prolonged resuscitation efforts, the students requested an ambulance to transfer Mr Bilat to Jos University Teaching Hospital for further treatment. At that point, vital signs showed a temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, oxygen saturation of 42 per cent, and unrecordable pulse and blood pressure.

A second doctor on call navigated through the crowd to reassess the patient and counselled the students on the critical prognosis before granting formal consent for the transfer. The hospital ambulance was deployed at 8:59 p.m. and departed at 9:05 p.m., accompanied by the nurse on duty, a hospital porter and student representatives. Resuscitation continued throughout transit with GCS 3/15 and oxygen saturation at 42 per cent.

The patient was formally handed over to the A and E team at JUTH at 9:20 p.m., and the ambulance returned to base at 10:05 p.m. The current article states Mr Bilat was handed over at 9:20 p.m. and the ambulance returned at 10:05 p.m. The management said that in strict adherence to national emergency healthcare directives, all life-saving medications including intravenous fluids and emergency tray drugs were deployed immediately as necessary. During the same period of severe disruption, a second student from the same group was rushed into the A and E Unit in critical condition.

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Hospital appeals for calm and respect for protocols

The medical team promptly attended to her, successfully stabilising her until she fully regained consciousness. While condoling the family of the deceased, his colleagues and the wider nursing community, the hospital appealed for calm and urged the public to respect medical protocols during emergencies.

It said attempts by people without clinical authority to take over emergency procedures and administer restricted medications could compromise patient care and urged the public to disregard unverified narratives and allow peace and due process to prevail. Mr Bilat's death sparked outrage among colleagues and members of the nursing community, with allegations of inadequate emergency facilities and delays in medical intervention at the orthopaedic hospital.

One of his colleagues, Ifeoma Onyibe, alleged that essential emergency supplies, including oxygen, were unavailable when the student was brought to the hospital. However, the hospital's statement did not independently establish the cause of Mr Bilat's collapse or address all the specific allegations concerning the availability and functionality of emergency equipment, including reported concerns about a defibrillator.

The conflicting accounts have raised questions about emergency preparedness, the availability of critical equipment and coordination between medical personnel and accompanying students during life-threatening situations. There are also questions surrounding the circumstances of the student's transfer between the two federal hospitals.