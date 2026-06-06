Jonathan Stresses Strong Institutions and Rule of Law for Nigeria's Future at NBA Law Week

Former President Goodluck Jonathan highlighted the critical role of strong institutions, an impartial judiciary, and adherence to the rule of law in securing Nigeria's future, while also calling for education sector reforms during his address at the 2026 Law Week of the Yenagoa Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan emphasized that Nigeria 's future hinges on the strength of its institutions, the impartiality of its judiciary, and strict adherence to the rule of law .

He delivered these remarks on Friday at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Law Week organized by the Yenagoa Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association in Bayelsa State. The event, themed "Securing the Future: Sustainable National Asset Protection in Africa; Opportunities, Risks and Regulatory Pathways," convened legal professionals, judges, and various stakeholders to discuss critical issues affecting the nation's legal and developmental trajectory.

During a plenary session, Jonathan directly addressed lawyers and judicial officers, urging them to consistently uphold the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law. He characterized members of the Bench and Bar as the custodians of the nation's legal system, bearing a profound responsibility to protect its integrity. He argued that Nigeria can only achieve a prosperous and secure future when the rule of law supersedes the influence of any single individual.

"As ministers in the temple of justice," he stated, "the future of our nation can only be secured when justice is stronger than power; when institutions are stronger than individuals; when our post-colonial education system is thoughtfully reformed to meet the demands of a changing world; and when the law affords equal protection to both the powerful and the vulnerable. " Jonathan also called for comprehensive reforms in the education sector, stressing that the system must be repositioned to address contemporary challenges and align with global standards.

He linked educational reform directly to sustainable national development, asserting that accountable leadership, robust institutions, and a legal framework guaranteeing equal protection and opportunities for all citizens are indispensable. His speech underscored a vision for Nigeria where institutional resilience and equitable governance form the bedrock of progress, moving beyond personalized authority toward a system where laws serve every citizen impartially





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