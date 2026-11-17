Former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Vice-President Namadi Sambo warned at an Abuja conference that political intolerance, thuggery, ethnic rivalry and conflicting court judgments could trigger a crisis after Nigeria's 2027 elections.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Vice-President Namadi Sambo have warned that Nigeria could face a serious crisis after the 2027 general elections unless growing political intolerance, thuggery and ethnic rivalry are urgently addressed.

They spoke on Tuesday at the 2027 Peace and Security Conference in Abuja, themed Safeguarding Peace and Strengthening Social Cohesion in a Competitive Political Environment. Jonathan, founder and chairman of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, said developments in the political environment were becoming increasingly worrisome as the country approaches the 2027 polls. As a former president, I receive calls from Nigerians and friends of our country across the world who express concern about the direction Nigeria is heading, he said.

Also read Goodluck Jonathan Warns 2027 Election Threatens Nigeria Amid Political Intolerance

Political Intolerance And Thuggery Threaten Nigeria

Rather than the confidence and optimism we should be inspiring, there is growing apprehension about the likelihood of crises that may follow the elections. We must not ignore these concerns. He cautioned that political intolerance, thuggery and ethnic rivalry could undermine national peace and stability. Among the issues demanding urgent attention is the growing culture of political intolerance, he said.

There appears to be an increasing unwillingness among political actors to accommodate opposing views or recognise the legitimate right of others to compete for political power. This is compounded by political thuggery, the exploitation of our young people as instruments of violence, and acts of political brigandage. Jonathan also raised concerns over conflicting judicial pronouncements, particularly decisions by courts of coordinate jurisdiction, warning that they could undermine public confidence in the judiciary and push citizens towards self-help.

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Equally disturbing are controversies surrounding some judicial pronouncements, particularly those involving courts of coordinate jurisdiction, he said. While the judiciary has the constitutional responsibility to interpret the law and adjudicate disputes, conflicting decisions on similar matters can undermine public confidence in the institution and create unnecessary tension. We must protect the integrity and independence of our judiciary, Jonathan said. Once people begin to lose faith in our courts and resort to self-help, the consequences can be very, very disastrous.

Conflict In Judicial Decisions Undermines Confidence

Because if we dont have confidence in our courts, the next step is self-help. The descent from a loss of confidence in institutions to anarchy is a danger we must collectively prevent. He also cautioned against the use of ethnic sentiments in the 2027 elections, warning that political rivalry could deepen divisions and threaten national unity. Nothing could be more dangerous to our national existence than the deliberate encouragement of ethnic rivalry, he said.

We must never allow political ambition to undermine the bonds that hold us together as one nation and in our states. Jonathan urged Nigerians to prioritise competence and quality in choosing leaders rather than electing individuals without leadership capacity, and called for a review of the political recruitment process. As I observed a few days ago in Lagos, if Nigeria must make meaningful progress, we must review our political recruitment process, he said.

Our present system remains vulnerable to ethnic, religious and other primordial considerations, which often prevent competent and credible individuals from emerging as leaders. As we approach the 2027 elections, Nigerians will be choosing leaders at both national and subnational levels, he added. We must therefore be deliberate about the quality of people we recruit into public office at both the state and federal levels. The future of our country depends on the choices we make.

Choosing Competence Over Prejudice For Leadership

Leadership is very critical in the growth of any nation. Let us choose competence over prejudice, service over personal ambition, and national interest over narrow considerations. Our democracy must produce leaders capable of uniting our people and advancing our collective development. He noted that the conference sought to hold a mirror before political leaders and citizens, encourage reflection and promote a change in conduct that respects laws, democratic values and shared responsibilities.

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He said Nigeria, given its population, economic influence, diplomatic weight and strategic importance, has an opportunity to show that a large, diverse and politically vibrant society can deepen democracy while preserving national cohesion. A peaceful, transparent and credible electoral process in Nigeria would reinforce confidence in democratic governance across the continent, he said.

Jonathan used football as an analogy, describing the Independent National Electoral Commission as the referee, the judiciary as the video assistant referee, and the general public as supporters whose conduct could influence the game. He urged citizens not to limit their participation in democracy to voting, but to speak out against political excesses and hold leaders accountable.

Sambo Urges Constructive Political Engagement

Sambo, who is the Chairman of the occasion, urged political leaders to view political differences as opportunities for constructive engagement rather than sources of division. As a nation, we must continually remind ourselves that political differences should be viewed as opportunities for constructive engagement rather than sources of division, he said. Our collective responsibility is to promote tolerance, inclusive governance, responsible political leadership and respect for the rule of law.

Having had the privilege of serving our country at the highest level of government, I strongly believe that national cohesion must transcend political affiliation and personal interest, Sambo said. We must deliberately build bridges across our ethnic, religious and political differences and create an environment where every Nigerian feels valued, protected and represented.

He expressed optimism that the discussions and recommendations at the conference would strengthen public trust, democratic institutions and national unity, stressing that Our democracy must be competitive, but our nation must remain united. In her remarks, the Executive Director of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, Ann Iyonu, warned that insecurity, economic pressures and declining public trust could heighten political tensions ahead of the 2027 elections.

She cited an Afrobarometer survey showing that fewer than four in 10 Nigerians believe the 2027 polls will be free and fair, warning that electoral violence could threaten regional stability. Political attacks on candidates and supporters of major parties have intensified as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections. The convoy of President Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, came under attack.