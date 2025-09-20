Jonathan Calls for Electoral Reform and Accountable Leadership in Africa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan stresses the importance of free and fair elections, accountable leadership, and addressing citizens' needs for a thriving democracy in Africa. He highlights the dangers of electoral manipulation and the need for reforms to prevent disillusionment and the rise of authoritarianism.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan , speaking at the 2025 edition of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) Democracy Dialogue in Accra, Ghana, emphasized the critical need for electoral integrity and the consequences of leadership failure within democratic systems in Africa . The dialogue served as a platform for discussing the challenges facing democracy on the continent and exploring potential solutions to ensure its sustainability.

Jonathan, who lost his re-election bid in 2015, and who is reportedly considering a presidential ambition for 2027, offered insightful observations on the current state of African democracy, focusing on the importance of transparent elections, responsive governance, and the crucial role of citizen participation.\ In a statement released on Saturday, attributed to Mr. Wealth Dickson Ominabo, the Communications Officer of the GJF, Jonathan was quoted as highlighting that when democracy fails to deliver on citizens’ expectations, the resulting desperation can pave the way for authoritarianism. He underscored the importance of leaders upholding a system that guarantees a prosperous future for the upcoming generation, where the voices of citizens are heard and respected. Jonathan expressed serious concerns regarding the current strains on democracy in Africa, noting that the system risks collapse unless all stakeholders collaborate to re-evaluate and reform it. He pinpointed electoral manipulation as a major obstacle to progress in Africa, stating that manipulating electoral processes undermines the very foundation of democratic principles. He advocated for reforms to the electoral systems and processes across the continent. He further emphasized that electoral processes must ensure leaders are held accountable through the ballot box. This means that if free and fair elections were conducted, non-performing leaders would be voted out. However, he noted that systemic manipulation often allows leaders to remain in power even when the populace does not want them. This is the major cause of the disillusionment of the electorate which can lead to a lack of trust in the democratic process. \ Jonathan outlined the fundamental desires of the people, which serve as indicators of a functioning democracy. He listed the importance of enjoying freedoms, ensuring that votes count during elections, guaranteeing equitable representation and inclusivity, and providing access to good education. He also highlighted the critical need for security, access to quality healthcare, job creation, and upholding dignity. When leaders fail to meet these fundamental needs, the result is disillusionment among the citizenry, which he believes is currently the norm in some African countries. He believes the people feel ignored by their leadership when their needs are not met. In addition to these issues, the former president also addressed the significance of youth involvement in governance, viewing it as a positive development. He cautioned, however, that young leaders require guidance and mentorship from experienced elders in order to succeed. This insight reflects a balanced perspective, acknowledging the importance of intergenerational collaboration and experience transfer in the development of effective leadership. Jonathan's statements serve as a call to action for African leaders, urging them to prioritize electoral integrity, address the basic needs of their citizens, and foster a system that ensures the long-term success of democracy on the continent





