Joint Task Force Warns of Possible Boko Haram, ISWAP Attacks During Eid Celebrations

The Joint Task Force has issued a warning to the general public to be on high alert for possible attacks by Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists during the Eid El Kabir celebrations. The statement advised residents to exercise heightened vigilance in crowded public spaces and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

The Joint Task Force has warned the general public to be on security alert as there are indications of the possibility of isolated attempts by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province ISWAP terrorists to exploit the festive period to carry out attacks against civilians.

A statement by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba Media Information Officer Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI on Monday noted that the strikes would employ the use of suicide bombers and IEDs particularly in areas of high population concentration. It however said it has deployed troops and surveillance and that ISR assets have been fully activated to critical and vulnerable locations ahead of the Wednesday celebrations Patrols have been intensified and security forces are operating in close coordination with sister agencies the CJTF and community vigilance groups to forestall any threat and guarantee a secure festive period for all residents the statement added.

In addition it strongly advised members of the public to conduct Eid prayers and festivities as close to their homes and familiar localities as possible and avoid large open gatherings where practicable Exercise heightened vigilance in crowded public spaces such as markets motor parks banking halls and prayer grounds Report any suspicious persons unattended objects or unusual movements to the nearest military checkpoint police station or civil-military liaison point immediately Refrain from spreading unverified information or rumours capable of causing public panic Rely only on official information from verified government and security channels the JTF advised.

The Theatre Command also called on traditional rulers religious leaders media organisations and community stakeholders to actively engage their communities and encourage the timely reporting of credible security information ahead of and during the celebration period. The Operation HADIN KAI reassured all residents of the North East that troops are on standby fully prepared and firmly in control The Command remains resolute in its determination to deny terrorists any freedom of action and ensure that the Eid El Kabir celebrations proceed in an atmosphere of peace safety and dignity for all





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Joint Task Force Boko Haram ISWAP Eid El Kabir Security Alert

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