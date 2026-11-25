Troops from the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, successfully prevented a kidnapping attempt and recovered stolen livestock in Kaduna State, restoring safety to local communities.

Troops under the Joint Task Force North West, operating as part of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have successfully intervened in two separate security incidents within Kaduna State. These operations resulted in the prevention of a kidnapping attempt and the recovery of rustled livestock from criminal gangs.

Details of Security Interventions

The confirmation of these successful military operations was contained in an official statement released on Wednesday by Captain Tamuno Sinivie. As the Acting Media Information Officer for the Joint Task Force (North West), Captain Sinivie issued the update from the Theatre Command Headquarters in Gusau, the capital city of Zamfara State.

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Livestock Recovery in Birnin Gwari

In the first major engagement, troops assigned to Sector 1 responded immediately to a distress signal regarding cattle rustling in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area. The soldiers were met with hostile fire from the perpetrators during the rescue mission. Despite coming under direct attack, the security forces engaged the terrorists and forced them to abandon the stolen livestock before fleeing the scene.

Kidnapping Prevention in Chikun

In a simultaneous effort on the same day, troops of Sector 1 collaborated with other security agencies to address a crisis in the Chikun Local Government Area. The joint team responded to urgent distress calls concerning an attempted kidnapping at Iyata Estate, located within Millennium City. The swift and coordinated intervention of the security forces forced the attackers to flee in disarray, effectively thwarting their criminal intent.

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Restoration of Public Order

Following the successful termination of the threats in both locations, normalcy has been restored to the affected areas. Security personnel have maintained a visible presence in the region to safeguard residents and prevent any further criminal activities from taking place. The recovered livestock from the cattle rustling incident have since been officially handed over to their rightful owners.

Command Commitment and Public Advisory

Captain Sinivie restated the firm commitment of the Theatre Command to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens across the Joint Operations Area. He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious persons to the nearest security outpost immediately. This advisory aims to strengthen community policing efforts and ensure continuous security in the region.