Police Rescue Six Farmers, Recover Two AK-47 Rifles in Niger State

Joint security teams in Niger State rescued six abducted farmers in Rafi Local Council and recovered two AK-47 rifles with empty magazines in Borgu Local Council during separate clearance operations.

Niger State joint tactical teams have rescued six abducted farmers during a clearance and rescue operation around Pandogari in Rafi local government area. The victims were kidnapped by suspected bandits on their farms at Mahangi village via Pandogari on October 28, 2026, at about noon, and taken to Hanawanka Forest.

The police spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed that the farmers were rescued unhurt on October 29 during a joint security operation around Pandogari. He said the victims were later received at Kagara Division for debriefing and medical attention ahead of reunion with their relatives. An upsurge in attacks by bandits has been recorded in recent weeks on farmers harvesting crops in Mariga, Rijau, Mashegu, Borgu, Shiroro and Rafi local government areas.

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Bandits Attack Villagers Refusing Ransom

It was learnt that the bandits often attack villagers who refuse to exchange cash or farm produce for their freedom. Consequently, Abiodun said the joint tactical teams stationed in the areas have increased their visibility and rescued some farmers unhurt.

Meanwhile, he said a police tactical team with vigilante members in Borgu local government recovered two AK-47 rifles with two empty magazines. He said the rifles were recovered on October 30 at about 10 a.m. through a clearance and rescue operation around Kaima and Gwando villages between Niger and Kwara States. The police and the vigilante members engaged the bandits in a gun battle during the operation, and some of the hoodlums were neutralised while others escaped into the forest.

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Police Recover Weapons In Forest Search

During a further search, the two AK-47 rifles were recovered in the forest and handed over to the Police Area Command, New Bussa, in Borgu Local Council. Abiodun said the clearance operation continued in the area after the recovery of the weapons. The command reiterated its commitment to sustaining joint operations with vigilante members to curb banditry and restore safety to farming communities across the state.

Residents of the affected local government areas have continued to call for increased security presence as the harvest season exposes farmers to attacks. The rescued farmers are expected to be reunited with their families after completing medical checks at the Kagara Division. Abu Nmodu is the Niger State Correspondent for Leadership Newspaper, known for incisive, concise, and precise reporting on the complexities of his coverage area, with a particular focus on security and development challenges in Niger State.