Joint Forces Dismantle IEDs and Thwart Terrorist Attacks in Borno State

Operation Hadin Kai forces successfully neutralize explosive threats and repel terrorist incursions in Borno State, reinforcing ongoing counter-terrorism efforts and ensuring civilian safety.

In a significant demonstration of their commitment to regional stability, troops operating under the banner of Operation Hadin Kai have achieved notable successes in neutralizing Improvised Explosive Device (IED) threats and repelling terrorist elements within Borno State . These decisive actions are integral to the sustained counter-terrorism operations currently underway, aimed at eradicating the persistent insurgency that has plagued the Lake Chad region.

The effectiveness of these operations was highlighted by security expert Zagazola Makama, who provided critical details from the ground. According to Makama's report, a precise moment of heightened vigilance occurred on April 15, 2026, at approximately 10:06 a.m. Troops belonging to the Headquarters 24 Task Force Brigade were engaged in essential picketing duties along the vital Dikwa–Maiduguri main supply route. During their routine patrol, their keen observation skills led to the discovery of a dangerous IED strategically placed at Bale Junction within the Dikwa Local Government Area. The immediate threat posed by this device was expertly managed. The well-trained troops, demonstrating remarkable composure and professionalism, successfully detonated the IED in a controlled environment. This meticulous approach ensured that the detonation occurred without causing any collateral damage, safeguarding both personnel and civilian infrastructure. The swift and effective neutralization of this explosive threat underscores the proactive measures being taken to secure critical routes and prevent potential harm to the populace. In a development that further illustrates the multifaceted nature of the counter-insurgency campaign, another significant IED threat was averted on the same day. At approximately 10:00 a.m., an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attached to the 82 Division Task Force Battalion, stationed in the Ngoshe community, made a crucial discovery. While meticulously scanning the Ngoshe–Pulka road, also located within the Gwoza Local Government Area, the EOD team identified a second IED. Their expertise in handling such hazardous materials was immediately brought to bear, and the device was safely disposed of in situ, meaning it was neutralized at the precise location it was found. This dual success in IED management highlights the dual-pronged strategy of Operation Hadin Kai, which involves not only confronting hostile forces but also systematically dismantling the tools of their terror. Later that morning, at approximately 11:00 a.m., a patrol unit operating in the vicinity observed a group of suspected terrorists, whose numbers were unconfirmed, descending from the imposing Mandara Mountains. Recognizing the immediate danger, the vigilant troops swiftly engaged the insurgents. The robust and decisive engagement by the security forces proved effective, compelling the terrorists to abandon their intended mission and retreat into the dense surrounding terrain. This engagement prevented a potential attack and demonstrated the military's readiness to confront and dislodge enemy combatants. Following this engagement, Makama emphasized that operations are continuing with unwavering resolve. The objective is to maintain sustained pressure on the fleeing terrorists, ensuring their disarray and preventing any regrouping or further incursions. The ultimate goal remains the enduring safety and security of all residents across the affected areas, reinforcing the government's commitment to restoring peace and normalcy in Borno State and beyond





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Operation Hadin Kai IED Neutralization Terrorist Attacks Borno State Counter-Terrorism

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