Joint Committees on Host Communities and Public Petitions are pushing for an upward review in the statutory funding for host communities by oil companies. They resolved to sponsor an amendment to the Petroleum Industry Act to strengthen the HOSTCOM framework and provide greater resources for infrastructure, youth empowerment, environmental remediation and sustainable development in host communities.

Joint Committees on Host Communities and Public Petitions are pushing for an upward review in the statutory funding for host communities by oil companies . The committees resolved to sponsor an amendment to the Petroleum Industry Act to strengthen the HOSTCOM framework and provide greater resources for infrastructure, youth empowerment, environmental remediation and sustainable development in host communities .

The PIA currently provides for a three per cent contribution by oil companies to the Host Community Development Fund for the development of communities where oil exploration is taking place across the Niger Delta. The lawmakers also passed a vote of confidence in Tantita Security Services's handling of the pipeline surveillance contract, dismissing ongoing calls for the decentralisation of the contract as baseless and anti-Niger Delta.

Participants at the retreat, which also included Niger Delta stakeholders, resolved to shift the region's focus from controversies surrounding the pipeline contracts to a fresh legislative push for an increase in host community funding under the PIA, 2021. They urged the Federal Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to grant the company a long-term contract extension.

The Joint Committee declared that Chapter 3 of the PIA had already established a comprehensive framework for decentralised community participation in pipeline surveillance through the Host Communities Development Trust structure and the mandatory three per cent operating expenditure contribution by oil companies. They argued that the existing HOSTCOM provisions under Sections 234-258 of the PIA already guarantee legal and operational decentralisation for oil-producing communities across the Niger Delta.

The resolutions state that all calls for further decentralisation of the private security contract are hereby dismissed as baseless and anti-Niger Delta. The joint committee maintained that the pipeline surveillance contract remained a private arrangement distinct from the statutory HOSTCOM structure created by the PIA, while commending Tantita for what they described as effective and patriotic service in safeguarding Nigeria's oil assets.

They cited the recovery of national crude oil production, protection of critical petroleum infrastructure and restoration of peace in oil-bearing communities as key achievements of Tantita, under the leadership of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo. The joint committee also called for a long-term renewal of the surveillance contract to consolidate gains already recorded in the fight against crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism, praising Tompolo and his operational team for making manifest patriotic sacrifices toward stabilising the nation's petroleum sector.

President of the Association of Environmental Lawyers of Nigeria, Prof. Samuel Chisa Dike, raised fresh debate over oil pipeline surveillance and host community rights in the Niger Delta, declaring that agitation against Tantita Security Services was legally misplaced and politically distracting. Dike insisted that the PIA had already decentralised benefits to oil-producing communities through the HOSTCOM framework, stressing that the real struggle for Niger Delta stakeholders should no longer be the controversial pipeline surveillance contract, but an upward review of the statutory host community allocation from three per cent to six per cent.

Chairman of the House Committee on HOSTCOM, Dekor Dumnamene Robinson, also said the rejection of the agitation was long overdue. Community leader Emeka Uzoka said that in the past, they agitated for 10 per cent allocation for host communities, but only three per cent was approved. Now, they are agitating further for six per cent. He commended Tantita Security Services' efforts of securing oil pipelines and boosting Nigeria's oil production





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Joint Committees Host Communities Public Petitions Petroleum Industry Act PIA Host Community Development Fund Tantita Security Services Niger Delta Oil Companies Pipeline Surveillance Contract

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