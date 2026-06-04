Joe Cole urges Chelsea to sign Bernardo Silva for experience under Xabi Alonso

Joe Cole believes Bernardo Silva would be an ideal free signing for Chelsea to add leadership and quality, calling for the club to give new manager Xabi Alonso full control to reverse their decline.

Former Chelsea forward Joe Cole has urged the club to sign Bernardo Silva , the departing Manchester City midfielder, to bring valuable experience into Xabi Alonso 's developing squad.

Alonso is set to officially become Chelsea's manager in July after agreeing to a four-year contract. The former Real Madrid coach arrives at Stamford Bridge with significant challenges following Chelsea's disappointing 2023-24 Premier League campaign, where they finished tenth and missed out on European qualification. Cole has long argued that Chelsea must shift away from an exclusively youth-focused recruitment approach to add seasoned professionals around their core group. He specifically pointed to Silva as an ideal free-agent target this summer.

Speaking to Metro, Cole said, "You look at someone like Ibou Konate; it appears he is heading to Real Madrid, but that would have been an ideal fit. Robert Lewandowski is another player still available. Bernardo Silva is still on the market and is the one I prefer. You can see the impact Jordan Henderson had on Brentford, and I don't see why Bernardo couldn't have a similar effect.

It's also a perfect opportunity for the owners. They should pursue a couple of free transfers; I would advocate for two or three signings, offering them one or two-year contracts, allowing these three senior players to help propel the group forward.

" Cole also stressed that regardless of incoming transfers, Alonso must be given full control over football operations to succeed from day one. He added, "I believe it's an excellent appointment. I didn't expect Xabi to accept it because I thought he would have a more favorable opportunity. So that tells me that he's clearly had a discussion with the club, and negotiations, and he has to be in control.

I like the fact they've changed his title to manager, but I want to see that in real time: what does that actually mean? Because it needs a manager of the club; it needs a strong manager. Look back at what Jurgen Klopp did at Liverpool, look at what Michel Arteta's done with Arsenal, look at what Pep Guardiola did at Manchester City.

Yes, there were support teams around them, but they were in charge, and if Chelsea and the owners can do that, then they've got a chance of success.

" One of Alonso's early decisions could involve determining the futures of Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella, both of whom left for international duty with their long-term futures at Chelsea uncertain. Meanwhile, Manchester City have issued a warning to Real Madrid regarding the transfer of Erling Haaland, noting there is no release clause in his contract





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chelsea FC Xabi Alonso Bernardo Silva Joe Cole Transfer News Free Agents Premier League

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Congress Urges Secretary of State to Intervene in Nnamdi Kanu CaseThe US House of Representatives passed a resolution calling on the Secretary of State to engage Nigeria over the trial and detention of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, citing human rights and due process concerns.

Read more »

EPL: 'Stick to your rules' - Leboeuf names Chelsea star Alonso must remove from squadChelsea boss, Xabi Alonso has been told to remove goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from his first-team lineup for next season, with claims that the Spaniard

Read more »

Tinubu hails Enoh at 60, urges him to sustain industrial reformsThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu hails Enoh at 60, urges him to sustain industrial reforms

Read more »

Chelsea Open to Garnacho Sale as Overhaul Under Alonso LoomsChelsea is reportedly willing to listen to offers for Alejandro Garnacho this summer after a disappointing season, as new manager Xabi Alonso plans a squad overhaul. Other potential departures include Filip Jorgensen, Axel Disasi, and one of the strikers, while key players like Cole Palmer and Moises Caicedo are deemed not for sale.

Read more »