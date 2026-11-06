Jodie Burrage Calls for Action After Gambling-Related Abuse

British tennis player Jodie Burrage reports death threats from angry gamblers. A WTA study reveals 42% of online abuse stems from betting losses, prompting calls for platform accountability.

British professional tennis player Jodie Burrage has issued a stark warning regarding the rising tide of online abuse, specifically identifying angry gamblers as a primary source of threats directed at athletes. The 27-year-old competitor spoke out publicly after receiving severe harassment and death threats on social media platforms following a recent tournament loss in India. Her disclosure highlights a growing crisis within the sport, where the financial stakes of betting are increasingly fueling hostile behavior toward players on and off the court.

Chennai Defeat Sparks Abusive Campaign

The immediate trigger for this public confrontation occurred during Jodie Burrage's first WTA Tour singles match in 16 months, which took place in Chennai, India. In a hard-fought three-set encounter, she faced Indian wildcard Vaishnavi Adkar and ultimately lost the match with a scoreline of 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. Following the defeat, Burrage reported that she was inundated with threatening messages from disgruntled fans and individuals who had placed bets on the outcome. She described the volume and severity of the abuse as significant, noting that the attacks were not merely critical commentary but included genuine threats to her safety.

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Burrage revealed that she had spoken with BBC Sport on Friday to discuss the incident, admitting that while she has become accustomed to some level of online negativity, the specific threats from gamblers were particularly distressing. She emphasized that the abuse was difficult to ignore, especially given that she was already navigating personal challenges and working to recover from professional setbacks. Despite the brutal nature of the comments, she stated that she attempts not to take the hatred to heart, though the psychological toll remains evident.

WTA Report Links Abuse to Betting Losses

The issue of gambling-related harassment is not isolated to a single incident but is part of a broader statistical trend identified by industry data. A recent report conducted by the WTA and World Tennis found that angry gamblers were responsible for 42 per cent of all verified online abuse detected during the 2025 season. This substantial percentage underscores the direct correlation between sports betting outcomes and the hostility faced by professional athletes.

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The data for this report was gathered through the Signify Group's Threat Matrix service, a specialized monitoring system designed to track abusive messages and threats directed at professional players globally. The involvement of the Signify Group provides an objective, data-driven perspective on the problem, moving the conversation beyond anecdotal evidence to quantifiable metrics. The findings suggest that a significant portion of the digital harassment campaigns targeting athletes are driven by financial loss rather than sporting disagreement.

Calls for Platform Accountability and Verification

In response to these findings, Jodie Burrage has called for stricter measures from social media companies to hold users accountable for their online behavior. She recently shared screenshots of the abusive messages on Instagram to draw public attention to the issue, urging platforms to implement stronger safeguards. Her primary recommendation includes the introduction of identity verification for users, a measure aimed at discouraging individuals from hiding behind anonymous accounts to threaten athletes without fear of consequence.

Burrage stressed that players should be able to compete in their sport without the constant worry of facing abusive messages from disappointed bettors. She argued that the current digital landscape allows for a level of anonymity that emboldens toxic behavior, making it imperative for technology companies to take a more active role in protecting users. Her call to action extends to the broader tennis community, highlighting the need for systemic change rather than individual resilience.

Focus on Career Rebuilding and 2027 Goals

Despite the emotional weight of the online abuse, Jodie Burrage remains focused on her professional development and career trajectory. The British player has been working to rebuild her game after injuries and illness kept her away from singles competition for several months. She noted that her world ranking has improved to number 474, a significant rise from the low of 888 she recorded in July of the previous year.

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Her immediate priority is to maintain this upward momentum and prepare for a successful 2027 season. Burrage's resilience in the face of both physical setbacks and digital harassment demonstrates her commitment to the sport. By speaking out, she not only addresses her personal experience but also advocates for a safer environment for all professional athletes who face similar challenges from the intersection of sports, gambling, and social media.