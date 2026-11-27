JOCCAMIN praises NSCDC Commandant-General Iyuehelihe Audi for expanding security operations, welfare reforms, and specialized units that have strengthened Nigeria's national security architecture in Abuja.

The Joint Council of Civil Society Coalitions and Advocacy Movement in Nigeria, commonly known as JOCCAMIN, has issued a formal commendation of NSCDC Commandant-General Iyuehelihe Audi for his strategic leadership and institutional reforms. This recognition was delivered during a world press conference held in Abuja on Thursday, where the coalition highlighted significant operational expansions within the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. The group described Audi's tenure as a transformative period defined by intelligence-driven interventions and specialized operational frameworks designed to address emerging national security threats.

Specialized Units Bolster National Security

Rev. Solomon Semaka, speaking on behalf of the JOCCAMIN coalition, stated that a comprehensive assessment of the NSCDC's activities revealed substantial progress in protecting critical national assets. The coalition identified the establishment of specialized operational formations as a primary driver of this success, including the Mining Marshals, the Commandant-General's Agro-Rangers, and the Special Female Squad. These units were created to enhance the Corps' capacity to respond to specific security challenges, such as illegal mining, crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and threats to agricultural communities.

Also read NSCDC trains personnel, journalists in AI, drone technology, media reporting

The coalition reported that these specialized units have significantly improved interventions against economic sabotage and criminal activities. According to figures attributed to the Commandant-General's Special Intelligence Squad, operations have resulted in more than 2,000 arrests, the destruction of over 400 illegal refineries, and the prosecution of more than 1,000 suspects. The group emphasized that these coordinated security operations are critical for disrupting criminal networks and protecting Nigeria's natural resources from exploitation.

Safe Schools Initiative and Gender Inclusion

Beyond economic sabotage, the coalition praised the NSCDC's contribution to the Federal Government's Safe Schools Initiative, specifically the establishment of the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre at the Corps' national headquarters in Sauka, Abuja. A nationwide vulnerability assessment reportedly identified more than 81,000 schools with varying degrees of security risks, prompting the introduction of specialized response structures. The coalition urged sustained collaboration among security agencies, school authorities, and communities to ensure every child can acquire education without fear of kidnapping or violence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rev. Semaka highlighted the creation of the Special Female Squad as a significant development in gender-sensitive security operations. He noted that the Commandant-General did not merely discuss gender inclusion but actively armed, trained, and deployed specially trained female officers for specialized security assignments. The coalition described this move as essential for protecting children, schools, and vulnerable communities, noting that female officers play a vital role in addressing security concerns affecting women and children.

Personnel Welfare and Career Progression Reforms

The JOCCAMIN coalition also commended Audi for comprehensive reforms in personnel welfare, professional training, and discipline. Efforts to address inherited salary and promotion arrears, implement the new national minimum wage, and enroll personnel in the Employees' Compensation Scheme of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund were highlighted as key achievements. Additionally, the coalition disclosed that N87,455,217 had reportedly been paid in Group Life Insurance benefits to beneficiaries of deceased and injured officers.

On the issue of career progression, the coalition cited the promotion of approximately 17,000 senior officers out of about 22,000 personnel who participated in the exercise. They described this as a crucial measure to address career stagnation and improve morale, stating that promotion is now based on performance and service rather than personal connections. The coalition also noted disciplinary action against 66 personnel for various offences as evidence of efforts to strengthen accountability and professional conduct within the Corps.

Institutional Professionalism and Future Outlook

The coalition further praised the establishment of the NSCDC Command and Staff College in Jos, Plateau State, and the Arms Squad Training College in Udege, Nasarawa State. These institutions were cited as vital steps toward enhancing institutional professionalism and preparing officers for advanced security roles. The group argued that improved personnel welfare and structured training are essential strategies for building a motivated Corps capable of sustaining operational effectiveness and long-term national security.