Joash Amupitan Rejects Political Appointments After INEC Tenure

INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan confirms he will not accept diplomatic posts post-tenure, contrasting with predecessor Mahmood Yakubu. He outlines technical reforms for Nigeria's 2027 elections.

INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan has explicitly stated he will refuse any political or diplomatic appointments upon completing his term, distinguishing his post-office conduct from that of his predecessor. This declaration was made during a panel discussion in London on November 12, 2026, titled Nigeria's 2027 elections: Democratic trajectory and regional stability beyond the ballot. The statement directly addresses growing scrutiny regarding the integration of electoral officials into the diplomatic corps after their service.

Amupitan's Stance on Post-Tenure Roles

When questioned about the possibility of accepting a position similar to Mahmood Yakubu, who was among thirty-two ambassadorial nominees forwarded by President Bola Tinubu for Senate confirmation, Amupitan offered a firm rejection. He emphasized that his commitment to neutrality was established through a specific oath of allegiance taken upon assuming office. He described the role as a national assignment requiring complete impartiality to ensure elections are conducted in a free, fair, and credible manner.

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Amupitan explained that his decision is rooted in his long-standing public service career and his professional background. As a professor of corporate governance, he acknowledged the existence of hidden wealth within Nigeria and globally, noting that he is aware of these opportunities. However, he argued that after years of serving the public, he requires time to attend to his personal interests and manage his own assets. He indicated that accepting a political appointment would contradict the principle of self-care that he believes is essential for someone who has dedicated their life to public service.

Addressing Trust Deficits in Electoral Processes

The INEC Chairman also addressed the erosion of public confidence in the electoral body, specifically citing the technical glitches that occurred during the transmission of results in the 2023 general elections. He identified that the core issues did not originate at the polling units but rather at the collation centers where results were aggregated and uploaded. This structural vulnerability allowed for discrepancies to affect the final outcome, raising questions about the integrity of the data transmission process.

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To rectify these systemic weaknesses ahead of the upcoming polls, Amupitan detailed significant procedural and technological safeguards. He revealed that INEC has implemented strict verification protocols to ensure that only accurate results from polling units are uploaded to the Immediate Results Viewing Portal, known as IReV. In the previous election cycle, incorrect data, including results with instances of over-voting, were successfully uploaded. The new system is designed to reject any inaccurate data before it reaches the central database, thereby preventing manipulation at the collation stage.

Operational Reforms for Upcoming Elections

Beyond software adjustments, Amupitan announced operational changes aimed at improving efficiency and voter safety during the electoral process. The commission has significantly reduced the number of voters assigned to each Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, or BVAS, device. The allocation has been lowered from 1,250 voters per device to 850 voters, a measure intended to accelerate the accreditation process and reduce queue times for citizens.

Furthermore, INEC is strengthening its collaboration with security agencies to ensure the physical safety of voters and electoral materials. These combined efforts, ranging from digital integrity checks to hardware capacity adjustments and enhanced security partnerships, form the comprehensive strategy Amupitan is deploying to restore trust. The chairman believes these concrete steps will demonstrate the commission's commitment to conducting the 2027 polls with a level of transparency and reliability that addresses the criticisms of the previous cycle.