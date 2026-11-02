NLC and TUC Clash Over N70,000 Transport Allowance as JNPSNC Defends Deal

The NLC and TUC are in a public dispute over the N70,000 monthly transport allowance for federal workers, with the JNPSNC dismissing the TUC's rejection and the NLC pushing for an inflation-linked minimum wage in 2027.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) are locked in a dispute over the Federal Government's N70,000 monthly transport allowance for federal workers.

Both labour centres have exchanged accusations over their authority to negotiate on behalf of workers. The disagreement follows the government's approval of the N70,000 monthly transportation intervention for workers across all levels for six months. NLC President Joe Ajaero insisted on Monday that his congress could independently negotiate labour matters with the Federal Government.

Also read N70,000 Transport Allowance: NLC Can Negotiate Alone – Ajaero Counters Usifo

Speaking on Channels Television's The Morning Brief, he said the NLC can negotiate alone based on the International Labour Organisation's principle of representation by the most representative workers' organisation. TUC can negotiate along with NLC, but NLC can negotiate alone based on the principle of most workers' representatives of the ILO, he said. Ajaero maintained that the TUC could not independently negotiate with labour authorities, adding that its proposals had to be submitted through the NLC.

He said the TUC sent their negotiation list alone ahead of the ILO conference, but it was returned to him for minuting. They have to send their list here for me to forward it; that is the position of the ILO. NLC determines how TUC participates, he said. He also cited the Trade Union Amendment Act 2005 and Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, arguing that workers had the right to choose their unions.

On the N70,000 transport allowance, Ajaero said the NLC secured the intervention after issuing the Federal Government an ultimatum and threatening industrial action. We gave government an ultimatum; we were supposed to start an action. The government asked for four days and to meet with us, and we met, and they resumed sitting after four days. After the meeting, the 70k allowance came up, he said.

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Tuc President Challenges Nlc Negotiation Authority

TUC President Festus Osifo described the agreement as an aberration, insisting that the TUC was not consulted during the negotiations. Speaking on the same television programme, he challenged Ajaero to produce any ILO regulation authorising one labour centre to negotiate on behalf of another without consultation. He should show me in the ILO regulations where it says one party is going to negotiate without the other one being there or consulted. He should show me!

He should show Nigerians! Osifo said. He argued that the existence of separate labour centres meant that neither could claim the right to negotiate for the other without its consent. Osifo also faulted Ajaero's interpretation of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, insisting that the meeting at which the transport allowance was agreed was not a formal council meeting.

But that meeting that took place was not the Council meeting. The Minister is not a member of the Council. Ajaero is not a member of the Council. The Council even has a quorum and the number of persons that must be seated to form a quorum.

But at the end of the day, that meeting was not a JNC meeting. The members of JNC were not there! he said. He further criticised the application of a flat N40,000 consequential adjustment across the public service following the increase in the minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000.

Joint Council Defends Transport Allowance Agreement

The Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) has dismissed the TUC's rejection of the N70,000 transportation allowance, declaring that the position would not affect implementation of the agreement reached with the Federal Government. In a circular addressed to presidents and general secretaries of its affiliated unions, as well as state chairmen and secretaries of the council, JNPSNC National Secretary Gbenga Olowoyo maintained that although the TUC had the right to express its opinion, it could not reject an agreement in whose negotiation it had not participated.

He said the agreement, signed on October 27, 2026, followed constructive engagement and exhaustive negotiations at a meeting presided over by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, with the NLC delegation led by its President, Joe Ajaero, and representatives of JNPSNC and JOHESU. Olowoyo challenged the TUC to negotiate a higher transportation allowance for public servants, saying any additional benefit secured for workers would be welcome.

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He argued that the TUC was not part of the negotiations that produced the agreement, insisting that the NLC, JNPSNC and the Joint Health Sector Unions secured the intervention after more than six hours of negotiations with the government. The dispute has also drawn three public service trade unions, which disowned a press release issued in the name of the JNPSNC on October 30, accusing the council of excluding them from discussions.

Three Unions Reject Jnpsnc Press Release

The Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies, the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions, and the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals said they were neither consulted nor invited to the meeting preceding the statement. In a joint statement signed by their presidents, Kayode Alakija, John Alli and Kamal Ibrahim, the unions said they did not participate in preparing the release or authorise anyone to speak on their behalf.

They also alleged that the JNPSNC Vice-Chairman, representing the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, was excluded from the consultation. The unions aligned with the TUC in rejecting the N70,000 transport intervention, describing it as inadequate amid rising costs of transportation, food and housing. They said with transportation, food, housing and other essentials becoming increasingly unaffordable, this intervention is no substitute for decent wages, fair remuneration or sustainable improvement in workers' living standards.

They also faulted the previous consequential adjustment, alleging that the council applied a flat N40,000 addition across the board instead of a 133 per cent adjustment to the lowest-paid worker, cascaded across the salary structure. The unions demanded a review of the adjustment.

Ajaero Calls For Inflation Linked Wage Review

Meanwhile, Ajaero has called for an inflation-linked national minimum wage in the 2027 review, insisting that workers' earnings must reflect prevailing economic realities, including the cost of housing, transportation, food and other essential needs. Speaking at the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria Conference in Lagos on the theme Workers at the Centre of Nigeria's Political Transition: Defending Rights, Advancing Welfare and Building Economic Justice, Ajaero argued that successive wage reviews had failed to adequately protect workers because increases were often determined without sufficient consideration of the rising cost of essential goods and services.

He said organised labour would not approach the next negotiation by simply demanding a particular amount, such as N500,000 or N1 million, without examining the economic factors that determine what workers need to earn to maintain a decent standard of living. If inflation moves by a particular percentage, then you adjust wages accordingly, he said.

Ajaero's position comes amid growing concerns over the erosion of workers' purchasing power, despite the increase in the national minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000 under the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act. He insisted that preparations for the next review should be guided by April 2027, arguing that the three-year review cycle introduced by the 2024 legislation should not be delayed by negotiations or the eventual signing of an agreement.