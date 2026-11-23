Senior Pastor Jimmy Odukoya files legal action against trustees and his sister Tolu Odukoya, challenging the validity of his removal from Fountain of Life Church.

Jimmy Odukoya, the senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, has initiated a lawsuit against his sister Tolu Odukoya and several members of the church's board of trustees. This legal action directly challenges the recent decision to remove him from his pastoral position. The suit seeks to validate his tenure and overturn resolutions passed by opposing board members during multiple meetings in 2026.

Legal Challenges to Board Resolutions

Jimmy Odukoya, listed as the second claimant in the suit, joined by the incorporated trustees of the Fountain of Life Church as the first claimant, is seeking judicial intervention. The respondents named in the suit include Tolu Odukoya, Biodun Balogun, Biodun Awosika, Rotimi Okpaise, Tobi Enuha, Gbenga Onabanjo, Fred Ohiani, and Akin Osinbajo. Jimmy is asking the court to rule that the resolutions from meetings held on January 22, 2026, February 28, 2026, and November 16, 2026, are invalid and have no binding effect on the church.

Also read Jimmy Odukoya Faces Court Restriction Amid Leadership Crisis at Fountain of Life Church

The lawsuit argues that these decisions were made without complying with Article XI, Section 60(a) (c) of the Church Constitution. It questions whether the Board of Trustees or any other church organ can amend, override, or bypass clear constitutional provisions without following the proper special resolution procedures. Jimmy specifically cites the special resolution dated January 16, 2003, as the governing framework that must be strictly adhered to by all church authorities.

Dispute Over Constitutional Procedures

A central point of contention in the legal filing is the procedure used to remove the senior pastor. Jimmy's legal team argues that the Board of Trustees cannot remove the Senior Pastor by a simple resolution, as this violates Article VIII subsections 45(c) and (g) read together with Article VII, Section 39. The suit emphasizes that Section 39(b) of the Church Constitution outlines a specific procedure for such removals that was allegedly ignored.

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Jimmy contends that the decisions made by the concerned trustees were done outside the framework of the Church Constitution or without strict compliance with its provisions. He has requested that the court declare these actions null and void because they disregarded the established legal and spiritual order of the institution. The core of his argument rests on the premise that due process was not followed in his dismissal.

Injunctions and Leadership Transition

Jimmy Odukoya has appealed to the court to grant an injunction restraining the respondents from taking any further action to enforce their decisions. The legal filing explicitly seeks to stop the defendants, whether acting individually or jointly, from acting in reckless disregard for the Church Constitution. This includes restraining them from giving effect to the decisions and agreements reached at their three specified meetings in 2026.

The suit also targets the letter dated November 17, 2026, sent to Jimmy by the board. The legal action comes just two days after the Lagos High Court restrained Jimmy from parading himself as the senior pastor. This prior restraint was issued following a separate suit filed by the incorporated trustees, who sought a pre-emptive injunction to prevent him from claiming the spiritual headship of the church.

Succession Dispute and Family Dynamics

The conflict centers on the legacy of Taiwo Odukoya, the late founder of the Fountain of Life Church, who passed away in 2023. The board of trustees asserts that Jimmy's appointment was contrary to the late founder's wishes. They claim to have discovered a video recording made by Taiwo in December 2021, which contained specific succession instructions that were not presented before Jimmy's initial appointment.

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The board maintains that Jimmy's appointment was wrongful because it ignored these recorded instructions. They state that a careful review of the church constitution and Taiwo's final directives led to the decision to remove him. Consequently, the board resolved to appoint Rotimi Okpaise, a pastor within the church, as the interim spiritual and administrative leader to take over Jimmy's duties.

Jimmy's Response to Board Actions

Jimmy Odukoya rejected his removal, stating that the board's decision was not constitutionally valid. He countered that the board members responsible for the statement against him had been instructed to resign since March 2026. Jimmy cited repeated and flagrant violations of the Church Constitution and its founding principles as the reason for their dismissal.

Despite Jimmy's claims, the board of trustees has maintained its position, insisting that Jimmy ceased to be the senior pastor following their resolution. The ongoing legal battle highlights a deep schism within the church leadership, with both sides claiming adherence to the institution's foundational documents. The outcome of this lawsuit will likely determine the future spiritual and administrative direction of the Fountain of Life Church.