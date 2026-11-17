A group claiming to be trustees announced Jimmy Odukoya's removal as Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church on November 17, 2026, but the church rejected the move and said he remains duly appointed.

The Fountain of Life Church has rejected an announcement by a group claiming to be members of its Board of Trustees that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya is no longer Senior Pastor, saying the move is constitutionally invalid and that he remains duly appointed.

The group announced Odukoya's removal on November 17, 2026, citing disagreements over succession arrangements, constitutional provisions and his remarriage. Hours later, the church published a counterstatement rejecting the purported removal. The church said the announcement did not represent an authorised resolution of its Board of Trustees. It attributed the decision to individuals who had formed a group describing itself as Concerned Members of the Board, accusing them of acting outside the church's constitutional framework.

Also read Fountain of Life Church Says Jimmy Odukoya's Removal Is Invalid

Odukoya Rejects Removal As Invalid

Odukoya also rejected the removal in a statement posted on his X handle on Tuesday. He said the announcement does not represent a constitutionally valid decision of the church's board of trustees. He said the trustees behind the statement had been instructed since March 14, 2026, to resign on account of repeated and flagrant violations of the church's constitution and its founding principles and objectives.

That communication, he said, was delivered to and acknowledged by the trustees concerned, and one of them subsequently tendered a resignation. He added that the remaining individuals continued to take actions purporting to bind the church without complying with its governing constitution. The dispute traces back to August 7, 2023, when Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, founder of The Fountain of Life Church, died in the United States at the age of 67.

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He co-founded the church with his late wife, Pastor Bimbo Odukoya, in 1992, and it grew into one of Nigeria's prominent Pentecostal congregations with its headquarters in Lagos. In September 2023, the Board of Trustees unanimously approved Jimmy Odukoya as Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees. On October 1, 2023, he and his sister, Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun, were officially installed as senior pastors, formalising the leadership transition.

Group Cites Late Founder Recording

Jimmy continued in the role for approximately three years before the November 2026 announcement challenging his position. The group cited the church's constitution and an alleged December 2021 succession recording by the late founder, Taiwo Odukoya. According to the group, the recording outlined a different succession arrangement, allegedly identifying another individual as Taiwo's preferred successor. It claimed Jimmy was assigned supporting administrative responsibilities and leadership of the youth church rather than Senior Pastor.

The group also alleged the recording was not presented to the Board of Trustees before Jimmy's appointment in September 2023. It further said his appointment was contrary to the wishes of Taiwo Odukoya. The church said the decision followed a careful consideration of the church's constitution and a review of Taiwo's recorded instructions before his death in 2023. On November 1, 2026, Jimmy reportedly introduced his new wife, Mo Odukoya, to the congregation during a church service.

The development later featured among the concerns raised by the group that announced his removal. The trustees reportedly questioned his remarriage and its public blessing, arguing that the development conflicted with the church's teachings and the standards expected of its spiritual leadership. In its counterstatement, the church reaffirmed that Jimmy remains the duly appointed Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

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Church Upholds Board Appointment Authority

It maintained that his appointment was unanimously approved in September 2023 and that no constitutionally valid decision had been established to remove him from either position. The church argued that the constitution remains the governing instrument of the church, adding that no individual or group of individuals can substitute their preferences for its express provisions. It added: The Fountain of Life Church is governed by its Constitution, not by the unilateral declarations of any group of individuals.

The church also said: We remain committed to the founding vision, peace, unity, spiritual mission, and constitutional governance of the Church and reserve the right to take all appropriate lawful steps to protect its integrity. The identities of the trustees involved were not disclosed in the statement. The conflicting statements have left questions about the church's leadership and the authority of the individuals involved in the dispute.

While one group insists that Jimmy's appointment did not follow the succession arrangements allegedly outlined by the late founder, the church maintains that his appointment was properly approved and that the purported removal did not follow its constitution. The dispute now centres on the interpretation of the church's constitution, the authority of its Board of Trustees and the legitimacy of the succession process that placed Jimmy at the head of the church following his father's death.