Jimmy Odukoya addressed congregation in Lagos after a High Court warrant for his arrest. The pastor denies claims that the ministry is collapsing amid leadership disputes.

Jimmy Odukoya addressed his congregation at the Fountain of Life Church headquarters in Ilupeju, Lagos, on Sunday. His appearance followed the issuance of an arrest warrant by a Lagos State High Court three days earlier. The court ordered the warrant due to his absence from contempt proceedings regarding the ongoing leadership dispute within the ministry.

Jimmy Odukoya Defends Ministry After Warrant

Jimmy Odukoya urged members to continue praying for the ministry as legal tensions intensify. He emphasized that the institution remains stable despite external scrutiny. "All through the week, I want you to continue to uphold The Fountain of Life Church in your prayers," he told the assembly. He assured them that his spiritual calling remained intact regardless of the outcome of any legal titles.

Also read Jimmy Odukoya Leads Fountain of Life Service Despite Arrest Warrant

Contrasting Shepherd With Hireling

Jimmy Odukoya distinguished his role from temporary leaders during the sermon. He stated that difficulties reveal the true nature of a spiritual leader. "There is a difference between a shepherd and a hireling," he explained. He added that trouble differentiates between a dedicated shepherd and a hired worker who leaves during crises.

The pastor insisted that removing official titles could not remove his spiritual authority. "Remove title, you can't remove the oil. This is not about titles," he declared. He advised followers to ignore public speculation and allow legal experts to handle the court matters. He noted that public opinions often lack factual accuracy.

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Police Presence And Security Checks

Police officers remained stationed at the entrance to the church on Sunday. Worshippers underwent security checks before gaining access to the premises in Ilupeju. The number of officers present was lower than on the previous Sunday. This reduced presence occurred as Jimmy Odukoya took the stage after praise and prayer sessions.

He acknowledged questions regarding his attendance at the service. He affirmed his commitment to the church and its members. He thanked the congregation for attending despite uncertainty about whether the worship service would proceed. He highlighted their loyalty amidst the surrounding controversy.

Denying Collapse Predictions

Jimmy Odukoya described the crisis as a battle for the soul of the ministry. He declared that the church could not be destroyed because God is its foundation. "If God is the fountain of life, God cannot be destroyed," he said. He asserted that the ministry would not be shaken or broken by human efforts.

He dismissed predictions that the ministry would collapse. "It's not the first time they've said Fountain will collapse," he stated. He noted that previous critics had waited in vain for the ministry to fail. He told those spreading defeatist messages to remain calm.

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Expansion Amidst Affliction

The sermon focused heavily on themes of affliction, trials, and deliverance. Jimmy Odukoya taught that hardship and growth can occur simultaneously. He warned followers not to focus solely on suffering. "In the midst of affliction, expansion is still happening," he claimed. He emphasized that multiplication and growth continue even during difficult periods.

He encouraged the congregation to look beyond the visible struggles. He urged them to recognize the underlying work of God. He concluded by reaffirming the resilience of the ministry. He stated that the church had survived past winds and storms. He promised that the institution would continue to stand firm against all opposition.