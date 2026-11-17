The Fountain of Life Church has rejected an announcement that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya was removed as Senior Pastor, saying the decision was not constitutionally valid and that he remains the duly appointed Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

The Fountain of Life Church has rejected an announcement that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya was removed as its Senior Pastor, saying the purported decision is not a constitutionally valid act of its Board of Trustees.

The church maintained that Odukoya remains the duly appointed Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees. In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, and posted on Odukoya's verified Instagram page in collaboration with the church's official account, the church said it had been alerted to media reports alleging that Odukoya had been removed as Senior Pastor. The statement came after an earlier announcement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by individuals identifying themselves as the Board of Trustees.

Also read Fountain of Life Church Board Removes Pastor Jimmy Odukoya Over Succession Dispute

Fountain of Life Church Rejects Board Removal

We categorically reject this purported decision and wish to clarify that the announcement does not represent a constitutionally valid decision of the Board of Trustees of The Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church, the statement read. The church said the announcement represents the position of certain individuals who have formed a group calling themselves Concerned Members of the Board and who continue to act outside the church's constitutional framework.

The church said that as far back as March 14, 2026, it formally called those trustees to resign from the board because of their repeated and flagrant violations of the church's constitution and founding principles and objectives. It said the communication was duly delivered to and acknowledged by the trustees concerned, and that one of the trustees subsequently tendered a resignation following that communication.

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The statement did not identify the trustees or reproduce the constitutional provisions supporting the demand for their resignation. Regrettably, rather than address the constitutional concerns raised, the remaining individuals have continued to undertake actions purporting to bind the Church without complying with its governing Constitution, the statement added.

Church Confirms Odukoya Remains Senior Pastor

For the avoidance of doubt, the church said Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remains the duly appointed Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church. It said the Board of Trustees unanimously approved his appointment in September 2023, and that no constitutionally valid decision removing him from either office has been established. The Constitution remains the governing instrument of the Church.

No individual or group of individuals can substitute their preferences for the express provisions of that Constitution, the church stated. The church therefore called on members, the media, and the general public to distinguish between the pronouncements of those individuals and the constitutionally authorised position of The Fountain of Life Church.

The earlier statement from the individuals identifying themselves as the Board of Trustees said Odukoya had been removed with immediate effect over a succession dispute and concerns about his remarriage. His sister, Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun, confirmed the authenticity of the earlier statement to PREMIUM TIMES but declined to discuss its substance. I have no response for now. All I can say is that it is a valid statement from the board, she said.

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Disputed Trustees Cite Succession Video

The disputed trustees said they resolved to remove Odukoya after reviewing a video containing succession instructions recorded by the church's late founder, Taiwo Odukoya, in December 2021. According to their statement, Odukoya recorded the video at his father's request, and another person witnessed it. They alleged that the recording was not presented when inquiries were made after Taiwo Odukoya's death about whether he had left instructions concerning his successor.

This led to the wrongful appointment of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya as Senior Pastor, based on the version of events he presented to the Board at the time, the group alleged. The trustees said the recording showed that the late founder selected another successor and appointed Jimmy as the person's administrative assistant and head of the youth church.

The group seeking Odukoya's removal also objected to his recent remarriage and its public blessing, which it described as contrary to the church's teachings and leadership standards. He had previously married Oluwakemi Banjoko in 2013. They had two children before the marriage ended. The reason his first marriage collapsed has not been publicly established.

Odukoya said it ended before he became senior pastor in 2023. The purported removal of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya as senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, has generated mixed reactions on social media, with Nigerians expressing divergent views over the church's succession arrangements, his recent remarriage and the circumstances surrounding his appointment.

Social Media Reactions to Church Succession Dispute

The announcement sparked discussions on X, formerly Twitter, with some users questioning why the church appointed Jimmy in the first place, while others criticised the trustees for seeking to remove him after he had led the congregation for about three years. Reacting, Victor Ayeni (@Ola_ayeni) claimed that Jimmy's remarriage had generated discontent among some senior church members and his siblings.

His marriage issue had generated much bile among the older members of the church and even among his siblings, even if they had tried to hide it, he wrote. Another user, @frances_ryta, questioned the circumstances surrounding the remarriage, writing, Not in any way judging him. But why choosing to remarry so soon?