Senior Pastor Jimmy Odukoya sues his sister Caroline Odukoya and trustees, challenging their decision to remove him from the Fountain of Life Church following a succession dispute.

Senior Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has filed a legal challenge against his sister, Pastor Caroline Odukoya, also known as Tolu Odukoya, and other members of the Fountain of Life Church leadership. The dispute centers on the authority and succession management of the prominent Lagos-based religious institution. This legal action follows a public rift that erupted earlier this month between the siblings and the church's Board of Trustees.

Legal Challenge to Board Decisions

Jimmy Odukoya approached the Federal High Court in Lagos to contest his purported removal from the position of Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees. He instituted the suit alongside the Incorporated Trustees of the Fountain of Life Church against eight defendants. These defendants include his sister, Pastor Tolu Odukoya, and other senior church leaders who were involved in the decision to oust him from his duties.

Also read The Politics, Faith And Family Ties Behind Church Succession

In court documents dated November 20, 2026, Jimmy Odukoya challenged the validity of several meetings held by subsets of the Board of Trustees. He specifically cited meetings that took place on January 22, February 28, and November 16, 2026. The pastor argued that the decisions made during these gatherings, particularly the resolution to remove him from office, were illegal and in direct violation of the church's constitution.

Jimmy Odukoya asserted that his appointment as Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees was legitimized at an emergency meeting held on September 14, 2023. He was subsequently installed in these roles later that same month. He maintains that his tenure and authority are protected by the church's governing documents and that the recent attempts to remove him lack legal and constitutional basis within the organization.

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Social Media Reaction and Past Tributes

The legal battle has reignited public interest, leading to the resurfacing of a birthday tribute Jimmy Odukoya shared on his X account regarding his sister. On September 20, 2025, the Senior Pastor celebrated Caroline Odukoya's 40th birthday with a warm message. He described her as the firstborn of the family and expressed deep affection, writing, "Caroline Toluwani Odukoya! First of her name! First born of the Clan! You are now officially Old SS!! Now you are 40, you won't let us rest oh. Pictures don't cut it, so here's us being us. Love you, sis. 4O looks good on you!!!"

Netizens have reacted strongly to the juxtaposition of this past affection and the current litigation. User Lamegh Nguher Jennifer commented on the situation, stating, "And now they're in court fighting each other, God Abeg o." Another user, Ladi Ogunseye, urged Jimmy Odukoya to resolve the conflict, writing, "Don't let the devil come between you both. Man up and settle the dispute/difference even if you have to compromise and beg her."

Other social media users echoed calls for peace and criticized the handling of the dispute. Naomi O appealed for the family to be left alone, while Oyeyemi Ariyo-Osho repeated a plea for the devil to leave the family. Criticism was also directed at the church elders, with user A Cactus is A Plant That Stands on expressing shame over the elders' actions. User Daniella expressed sadness over the resurfaced video, while Sonia suggested that Caroline Odukoya should have become the head pastor, alleging gender bias in the oversight.

Background of the Dispute and Court Orders

The disagreement between Jimmy Odukoya and other church factions became public knowledge on November 17, when members of the Board of Trustees announced his removal. The trustees cited disagreements over the church's succession arrangement and other operational issues as the primary reasons for the decision. Jimmy Odukoya and the church's incorporated trustees rejected this removal, insisting that his appointment remained valid and that the trustees' actions violated the church constitution.

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Complicating the situation further, the Lagos State High Court issued an interim order restraining Jimmy Odukoya from presenting himself as the Senior Pastor of the church. This restrictive order is the subject of his current appeal at the Federal High Court, where he seeks to have the decisions of the rival board invalidated and to restore his full authority within the institution. The legal proceedings are expected to continue as both sides present their arguments regarding the rightful leadership structure of the Fountain of Life Church.