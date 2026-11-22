Fountain of Life Senior Pastor Jimmy Odukoya files suit in Federal High Court Lagos contesting removal by Trustees, alleging procedural violations and constitutional breaches.

Senior Pastor Jimmy Odukoya of the Fountain of Life Church has initiated legal proceedings at the Federal High Court in Lagos, seeking to overturn his removal from the pulpit and board leadership. The embattled cleric challenges the legitimacy of decisions made by the church's Board of Trustees during a series of disputed meetings held in recent years. Odukoya argues that these actions violate the church's constitution and his valid appointment process.

Legal Challenge Against Board Resolutions

Jimmy Odukoya is asking the court to determine the lawfulness of three specific meetings organized by board members. These gatherings took place on January 22, February 28, and November 16, 2026. The pastor contends that resolutions passed at these events, which stripped him of his roles as Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board, are null and void. The suit, filed alongside the Incorporated Trustees of the Fountain of Life Church, aims to establish that the removal process was procedurally defective.

Also read Jimmy Odukoya Faces Court Restriction Amid Leadership Crisis at Fountain of Life Church

The legal action comes shortly after the Board of Trustees publicly announced Odukoya's removal. The trustees had previously secured an interim order from the Lagos State High Court to support their position. This development marks a significant escalation in the internal power struggle within the Lagos-based megachurch, bringing the theological dispute into the formal legal arena.

Constitutional Authority and Appointment Dispute

Jimmy Odukoya maintains that his position as Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees was lawfully established during an emergency board meeting on September 14, 2023. He was subsequently installed later that same month in a formal ceremony. The pastor asserts that the church's governance is strictly regulated by its constitution, which was amended by a special resolution dated January 16, 2003. He argues that any attempt to alter his status must adhere to these foundational legal documents.

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The affidavit attached to the suit outlines the timeline of tensions that led to the current litigation. Odukoya identifies a board meeting held on December 19, 2025, as the turning point. This meeting, attended by Bishop Mike Okonkwo, discussed transferring administrative responsibilities to the Associate Senior Pastor. The pastor claims this move undermined his authority and sparked the subsequent conflicts with the Board of Trustees.

Alleged Procedural Irregularities and Respondents

Jimmy Odukoya details several instances where he alleges the board failed to follow proper protocols. He notes that a meeting proposed for January 5, 2026, failed to achieve a quorum. Despite this, some trustees presented proposals that he rejected as unconstitutional. A letter dated January 7, demanding a response within three days, allegedly arrived after the deadline had expired. This timing, he argues, prevented him from addressing the issues properly.

The pastor further criticizes the manner in which the January 22 meeting was convened. He states that the fourth defendant circulated a notice without using the official board secretariat. Odukoya claims to have received this notice late on January 20, leaving only one day for preparation. Although he declined to attend, the defendants proceeded with the meeting under the name "concerned members of the Board." The eight respondents named in the suit are Pastor Tolu Odukoya, Mr. Biodun Balogun, Mr. Biodun Awosika, Pastor Rotimi Okpaise, Pastor Tobi Enuha, Pastor Gbenga Onabanjo, Pastor Fred Ohiani, and Pastor Akin Osinbajo.

Impact on Church Governance and Administrative Chaos

The litigation highlights significant disruptions to the Fountain of Life Church's administrative structure. Jimmy Odukoya alleges that an interim secretary issued meeting notices despite the substantive secretary not being constitutionally removed. This dual administration created confusion regarding official communications and board operations. The pastor claims that the resolutions from the January 22 meeting included dissolving the Executive Council and separating the offices of Senior Pastor and Chairman.

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Further attempts at mediation, including interventions by Bishop Mike Okonkwo, failed to resolve the dispute. Odukoya notes that a meeting held on February 28, 2026, purported to remove him as Chairman of the Board of Trustees. He argues this gathering was neither a valid board meeting nor a church council session. The latest controversy arose from a meeting on November 16, 2026, where trustees informed him in a letter dated November 17 that he was removed as Senior Pastor and Chairman. Odukoya describes these grounds as unfounded and legally unsustainable.