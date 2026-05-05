Jim Ovia Retires as Zenith Bank Group Chairman, Mustafa Bello Appointed Successor

Zenith Bank Plc announces the retirement of its founder, Jim Ovia, as Group Chairman after twelve years of service, in compliance with CBN regulations. Engr. Mustafa Bello, the longest-serving director, has been appointed as the new Group Chairman, bringing extensive leadership and governance experience.

Zenith Bank Plc has announced a significant leadership transition with the retirement of its founder and long-serving Group Chairman , Jim Ovia , CFR. This retirement follows the completion of his tenure in accordance with the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN ) Corporate Governance Guidelines for banks and financial holding companies in Nigeria .

Mr. Ovia served as a Non-Executive Director and Group Chairman for twelve years, a period marked by strategic growth and strengthened reputation for the bank. The Board expressed deep appreciation for his visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to good governance, and dedication to creating value for stakeholders. His contributions were instrumental in solidifying Zenith Bank’s strategic position within the financial landscape. To ensure a seamless continuation of leadership and maintain the bank’s effectiveness, the Board has appointed Engr.

Mustafa Bello as the new Group Chairman. Mr. Bello is not new to Zenith Bank, having joined the Board on December 29, 2017, and currently holds the position of the longest-serving director. He brings to the role extensive leadership experience at both board and executive levels, coupled with a strong grasp of corporate governance principles and regulatory requirements. Zenith Bank highlighted Mr. Bello’s proven track record in strategic oversight and organizational growth, emphasizing his integrity, independence, and sound judgment.

The bank anticipates that his appointment will guarantee continuity, stability, and the maintenance of high governance standards, ultimately contributing to sustained organizational success. Mr. Bello’s appointment has received the necessary approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria, underscoring its confidence in his ability to lead the bank forward. His professional background includes a Bachelor of Engineering (Civil Engineering) degree from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, earned in 1978.

He has held various prominent positions throughout his career, including service in the Directorate of Quartering and Engineering Service (Nigerian Army), a role as a Senior Civil Engineer at the Niger State Housing Corporation, and a tenure as the Federal Minister of Commerce between 1999 and 2002. Furthermore, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Investments Promotion Commission (NIPC) from November 2003 to February 2014, contributing to key projects like the CAC online project and the development of a WTO-consistent Trade Policy for Nigeria.

This wealth of experience positions him well to navigate the challenges and opportunities facing Zenith Bank in the years to come





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Zenith Bank Jim Ovia Mustafa Bello Group Chairman CBN Corporate Governance Banking Leadership Transition Nigeria

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