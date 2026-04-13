Jigawa SUBEB Chairman Reassures Teachers: Assessment is for Reform, Not Fault-Finding

Professor Haruna Musa, Executive Chairman of Jigawa State SUBEB, addresses teachers, clarifying the purpose of the ongoing assessment tests. He emphasizes the tests are designed to reform the education system through collaboration, not to identify faults. The initiative aims to improve basic education quality by valuing teacher input and fostering a supportive environment.

Professor Haruna Musa, the Executive Chairman of the Jigawa State Universal Basic Education Board ( SUBEB ), delivered a reassuring message to teachers amidst the ongoing assessment tests. Speaking at the assessment test centre in Dutse on Sunday, Professor Musa clarified that the objective of the exercise is to reform the education system, not to identify faults or shortcomings within the teaching staff.

The state government, he emphasized, views the assessment as a crucial component of its broader efforts to enhance the quality of basic education across Jigawa State. This initiative is designed to be a collaborative process, working in partnership with educators to foster improvements within the educational landscape. The approach is geared towards understanding the challenges faced by teachers and leveraging their experiences to formulate effective policies. Professor Musa highlighted the pivotal role that teachers play in the reform process, underscoring their importance as essential partners in shaping the future of education in the state. He made it clear that the board recognizes and values the contributions of teachers and seeks to integrate their valuable insights and experiences into the policy-making process. The primary focus of the assessment is to work alongside teachers, fostering a supportive environment that enables them to excel and make a lasting impact on their students’ lives. He stressed that the intention is not to single out individuals or create a climate of fear, but rather to collectively strengthen and improve the basic education system. Professor Musa urged teachers to remain dedicated to their duties, to inspire and nurture their pupils, and to embrace innovation and positive change within their classrooms. He expressed strong confidence that through continued collaboration and the maintenance of mutual trust, Jigawa State would achieve significant and lasting progress in its basic education system. In his address, Professor Musa praised the dedication and unwavering service of teachers, recognizing their commitment to educating the next generation and shaping the future of the state. He extended his appreciation for their hard work and commitment, wishing them a productive and fulfilling week. The assurance provided by Professor Musa aims to alleviate concerns and encourage teachers to approach the assessment tests as an opportunity for professional development and growth. The overall message is one of unity and partnership, with the shared goal of creating a stronger and more effective education system for the benefit of all students in Jigawa State. This approach highlights the importance of open communication, collaboration, and mutual respect between the education board and the teaching staff in order to achieve the desired reforms and create a positive learning environment. The focus remains on improving the quality of education and empowering teachers to achieve their full potential, ultimately leading to improved student outcomes and a brighter future for the state. The emphasis on partnership underscores a commitment to shared responsibility and collective achievement in the pursuit of educational excellence





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Education Reform Teacher Assessment Jigawa State SUBEB Collaboration

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