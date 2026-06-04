Jigawa State Vaccinates Over Two Million Animals to Boost Livestock Production and Fisheries

The Jigawa State Ministry of Livestock Development has achieved a significant milestone by vaccinating over two million animals against various diseases, aiming to enhance animal health and livestock productivity. Commissioner Prof. Salim Abdulrahman highlighted the deployment of veterinary doctors to remote herder communities for free treatment and announced plans for a mobile veterinary healthcare programme. These efforts align with Governor Umar Namadi's 12-point agenda focusing on agricultural transformation and economic growth. Additionally, the state has revived the Kalgwai fishing programme, with plans to expand it, introduce modern fishing technologies, and train communities in fodder cultivation to strengthen the livestock and fisheries sectors, improve food security, and boost the state's economy.

The Jigawa State Ministry of Livestock Development has vaccinated more than two million animals against various diseases as part of efforts to improve animal health and boost livestock production across the state.

Commissioner for Livestock Development, Prof. Salim Abdulrahman, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the activities and achievements of the ministry. He said the state government, through the ministry, has deployed veterinary doctors to villages and remote communities, particularly in areas with large populations of herders, to examine livestock and provide free medical treatment. The commissioner also announced plans to introduce a mobile veterinary healthcare programme aimed at delivering free treatment services to livestock owners across the state.

According to him, the initiative is in line with Governor Umar Namadi's 12-point agenda, which prioritises agricultural transformation, increased livestock productivity and improved economic opportunities for residents. Prof. Abdulrahman further revealed that the government had revived the Kalgwai fishing programme and was working to expand the initiative to other communities across the state. He noted that the programme has strengthened cooperation between local communities and fishermen while contributing to increased fish production.

The commissioner added that the state government plans to introduce modern fishing technologies to transform the sector, improve productivity and create additional sources of livelihood. He also disclosed that communities would be trained in fodder cultivation to support livestock development, enhance feed availability and promote modern agricultural practices in the state. According to him, the combined interventions are designed to strengthen the livestock and fisheries sectors, improve food security and boost the state's economy





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Jigawa State Livestock Vaccination Veterinary Services Fishing Programme Fodder Cultivation Animal Health Agricultural Transformation Governor Umar Namadi

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