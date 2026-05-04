Jigawa State Sees Investment Surge Driven by Federal Support and Tinubu’s Policies

Increased revenue from the federal government and policy alignment with the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration are fueling significant investments in agriculture, youth employment, and local manufacturing in Jigawa State, officials report. The state is expanding skills training, boosting farm productivity, and growing its small-scale industrial output.

Jigawa State is experiencing a surge in investment across key sectors – agriculture, youth employment , and local manufacturing – fueled by increased financial support from the federal government and strategic policy alignment with the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

This positive trend was highlighted during the state’s participation in the Renewed Hope Ambassadors’ nationwide media tour. The state’s Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports, and Culture, Sagir Musa Ahmed, directly attributed the expanded scope of ongoing development initiatives to improved revenue streams, showcasing tangible progress in skills development, agricultural output, and the growth of small-scale industries.

A central component of this transformation is the Economic Empowerment and Youth Employment Agency’s innovative facility in Dutse, led by Director-General Dr. Habib Muhammad Ubale. This facility uniquely integrates industrial production with comprehensive workforce development, producing essential equipment like hospital beds, school bunk beds, traffic lights, and prefabricated solar-powered housing units designed for rapid deployment during emergencies like flooding.

Crucially, the facility isn’t solely focused on production; it serves as a vital training ground, equipping young people with in-demand skills such as pipeline and offshore welding, preparing them for opportunities in the oil and gas sector and related industries. The model’s triple benefit – training, meeting local needs, and generating revenue – is attracting attention beyond Nigeria’s borders, with approximately 30 trainees anticipated from Liberia following recent collaborative discussions.

The centre provides a supportive learning environment with dedicated hostel and recreational facilities, catering to participants primarily aged between 20 and 30. Dr. Ubale underscored the importance of proactive youth engagement, stating that productive involvement is essential to prevent potential negative consequences. Trainees adhere to structured daily schedules that seamlessly blend learning with practical production experience.

Further expanding vocational training opportunities, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Multipurpose Skill Acquisition Centre in Limawa is scaling up its programs as a core element of the state’s broader youth empowerment strategy. Currently accommodating around 300 trainees at a time, the centre is projected to graduate approximately 1,500 young people annually. The state is actively establishing a network of similar centres, with nine either operational or nearing completion, dramatically increasing the overall training capacity.

These programs are offered tuition-free to Jigawa State residents, and participants receive stipends to help cover living expenses. Dr. Ubale emphasized a holistic approach, stating, “We are not just training; we are linking skills to production. ” This initiative is strategically designed to tackle unemployment, foster self-reliance, and address security concerns by providing young people with productive avenues for engagement. Parallel to these youth-focused initiatives, Jigawa State is making significant strides in agricultural modernization.

The state showcased its large-scale farm mechanization program, aimed at boosting productivity and enhancing farmers’ incomes. At the Mallam Aminu Kano Triangle in Dutse, Dr. Ado Nasiru, Managing Director of the Jigawa Farm Mechanisation Service Company, detailed the government’s procurement of a substantial fleet of agricultural machinery, including 300 tractors, 60 combined harvesters, 80 boom sprayers, 150 rice seeders, and 150 maize seeders.

This equipment is being deployed through a decentralized network of service centres, ensuring accessibility across all 30 political constituencies, with two centres established in each area, totaling 60 centres statewide. Each centre is fully equipped with operational facilities and staffed by a skilled workforce comprising 60 technicians, 360 machine operators, and an additional 60 locally recruited technicians for maintenance support. To ensure the program’s long-term sustainability, 30 technicians received initial training abroad, which was then replicated locally.

Dr. Nasiru confirmed that all technicians and operators have been employed on permanent and pensionable terms. Each service centre also features a 10-hectare demonstration farm, allowing farmers to observe and adopt modern agricultural techniques firsthand. A digital platform supports the program, enabling farmers to remotely book mechanized services, with costs subsidized to improve affordability.

This intervention is expected to significantly expand cultivated land and improve crop yields in a state already recognized as a leading producer of hibiscus, sesame, wheat, sorghum, and a major contributor to Nigeria’s rice production. During the last rainy season, over 200 hectares of rice were cultivated under state-supported initiatives. Beyond boosting production, the mechanization drive is also generating employment opportunities, with hundreds of personnel engaged in operations, maintenance, and logistics across the service centres.

Dr. Nasiru highlighted the state government’s unwavering commitment to the initiative’s sustainability, noting the implementation of robust security measures, with approximately 310 personnel deployed throughout the state to protect equipment and facilities. The combined effect of these investments and strategic initiatives positions Jigawa State as a model for inclusive growth and sustainable development, demonstrating the positive impact of aligned policies and targeted interventions in key sectors.

The focus on youth empowerment and agricultural modernization is not only driving economic progress but also fostering a more secure and prosperous future for the state’s residents





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Jigawa State Investment Agriculture Youth Employment Manufacturing Bola Ahmed Tinubu Farm Mechanization Skills Training Economic Development Nigeria

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